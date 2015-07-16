Bitcoin News Mash-Up: margin trading with bitcoin, €15,000 award for the questions, and more

New York-based Bitcoin exchange Coinsetter announced margin trading



“Coinsetter has made bitcoin trading capital efficient with the expansion of our margin trading capabilities, which were previously only available to business customers. Traders globally can now maximize their ability to capture bitcoin trading opportunities. Coinsetter is now offering all clients access to up to $25,000 in interest-free margin at up to 5:1 leverage. For the first time, the majority of traders will have access to leveraged capital on the most advanced, low-latency and highly secure bitcoin exchange in the world.”

Chinese Bitcoin trading platform OKCoin and compensation for DDoS affected users

"Beginning at 17:00 on July 10th, the attackers began targeting OKCoin’s international platform with vastly greater force than it did prior. OKCoin’s tech team immediately set in motion the emergency response plan of switching to a highly secure server and enacting counter CC attack measures. These actions ensured that a large number of users were able to continue accessing the site for most of the time."

"OKCoin will fund the purchase of 1000 bitcoins, while also using 1000 bitcoins from the clawback and vicious attack insurance fund to together create a 2000 bitcoin incident compensation fund."



€15,000 award for the questions about blockchain from Swift Institute