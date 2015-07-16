Bitcoin News Mash-Up: margin trading with bitcoin, €15,000 award for the questions, and more

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New York-based Bitcoin exchange Coinsetter announced margin
trading
- “Coinsetter has made bitcoin trading capital efficient with the expansion of our margin trading capabilities, which were previously only available to business customers. Traders globally can now maximize their ability to capture bitcoin trading opportunities. Coinsetter is now offering all clients access to up to $25,000 in interest-free margin at up to 5:1 leverage. For the first time, the majority of traders will have access to leveraged capital on the most advanced, low-latency and highly secure bitcoin exchange in the world.”
Chinese Bitcoin trading platform OKCoin and compensation for DDoS affected users
- "Beginning at 17:00 on July 10th, the attackers began targeting OKCoin’s international platform with vastly greater force than it did prior. OKCoin’s tech team immediately set in motion the emergency response plan of switching to a highly secure server and enacting counter CC attack measures. These actions ensured that a large number of users were able to continue accessing the site for most of the time."
- "OKCoin will fund the purchase of 1000 bitcoins, while also using 1000
bitcoins from the clawback and vicious attack insurance fund to together
create a 2000 bitcoin incident compensation fund."
€15,000 award for the questions about blockchain from Swift Institute
- “A grant of EUR 15,000 will be awarded to the author of the selected proposal. 50% will be paid immediately; the remaining 50% will be paid on acceptance of a working paper. The SWIFT Institute will publish the working paper to the global financial industry whilst the author is free to submit the paper for publication in academic journals and other publication outlets of their choice.”