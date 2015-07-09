Pound higher before Bank of England statement, Greece in focus

On Thursday the pound rose against the U.S. dollar, ahead of the Bank of England's monthly rate statement later in the day. Greek turmoils remain in focus.



GBP/USD hit 1.5421 during European morning trade, the session high; Cable subsequently consolidated at 1.5392, rising 0.22%.

Sterling was higher against the euro, with EUR/GBP declining 0.60% to 0.7171.

Later in the day, investors awaited the BoE rates statement which is expected to show the monetary policy unchanged, with the benchmark interest rate at 0.50% and the asset purchase facility at £375 billion.

Meanwhile, markets closely watched peripetias in the Greek drama.

The country has until the end of Thursday to present new proposals to secure a third bailout from creditors and prevent a possible exit from the euro bloc.



"Next hours will be crucial," said Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.



The fresh proposals will be examined by eurozone finance ministers on Saturday and a full EU summit on Sunday.

The Greek authorities have meanwhile extended bank closures and the €60 ($66) daily limit on cash machine withdrawals until Monday.

The capital controls were imposed on 28 June, after a deadlock in bailout talks with creditors led a rush of withdrawals.

Greece's deadlines:

