EURUSD Intra-Day Outlook - Did it break higher for bullish to 1.1436 key resistance, or are we going back to the old ceiling





Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.20 07:34

US Week Ahead: GDP, PCE, Durable Goods, UMich Sent, Housing (based on efxnews article)

Existing home sales likely rose a solid 4.4% to 5.26 million units in May. May existing (previously-owned) home sales are expected to post a solid 4.4% gain to 5.26 million units, more than reversing the April dip. Pending sales of existing homes, a leading indicator, have seen a steep upward trajectory since January and touched a post-recession high in April.

Durable goods orders likely slipped 0.2% in May while ex-transportation orders likely rose 0.6%. We expect durable goods orders to fall 0.2% while ex-transportation orders likely bounced back with a 0.6% increase. Non-defense aircraft orders likely weighed in May as Boeing reported only 11 new aircraft orders, down from 37 in April.



May new home sales are expected to rise 1.1% to a 523K unit annual rate. New home sales likely saw continued growth in May, rising 1.1% to 523K units. Sales in April jumped 6.8% led by a surge in the Midwest. We look for sales to increase on balance in May, albeit at a softer pace as the Midwest region likely retracted a touch.

In its third and final release, Q1 GDP growth likely saw an upward revision to -0.1% from -0.7%. We look for an upward revision to Q1 real GDP growth (-0.1% vs. -0.7%), reflecting revisions to March trade data that imply less of a decline in net exports.

The May headline PCE price index likely rose 0.4% on the month with the core index rising 0.1%. As a result, annual PCE inflation likely firmed to 0.2% YoY while core inflation was stable at 1.2% YoY. The May headline PCE price index likely rose 0.4% on the month while the core index is expected to rise 0.1%. Both match the monthly increases in the May CPI. In the May CPI report, energy prices boosted consumer prices with the gasoline index rising 10%, while food prices remained weak with a flat print.

Personal nominal income likely rose 0.5% in May while spending likely picked up with a 0.6% increase. May nominal income likely rose 0.5%, slightly firmer than the 0.4% increase in April. Earnings and hours posted strong gains in May, with average hourly earnings and the aggregate workweek both rising 0.3%.



The final University of Michigan (UofM) consumer sentiment index likely confirmed a rebound in June to 94.6 from 90.7 in May. June UofM consumer sentiment likely confirmed its preliminary print of 94.6, up from 90.7 in May. A June rebound in sentiment will be most welcome as the weak May reading marked the lowest level since November 2014. Gas prices hardly moved since the preliminary survey release, standing at $2.80/gal on average at the time of writing. After a volatile few weeks, stock prices also have rebounded from their June lows.