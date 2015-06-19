EURUSD Intra-Day Outlook - Did it break higher for bullish to 1.1436 key resistance, or are we going back to the old ceiling

EURUSD is breaking above the ceiling at the 1.1372-86 area. The move above spent 8 hours.. The pair has been consolidating over 7 or so days until the extension higher today. The move back below the ceiling is a disappointment. Is that it? Is that all the market could do? Was that your best shot?
- If 1.1372-86 area will be broken so the next target is 1.1436 which is key resistance level (and very strong one).
- Once this 1.1436 is broken so we may see the next top on the value as 1.1466
- If above mentioned resistance levels are not broken so the price will be ranging between the familiar support/resistance levels within the primary bullish market condition.