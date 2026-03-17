iMManager for MT5 - User Manual (Part 2)
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iMManager for MT5 - User Manual (Part 2)

17 March 2026, 17:30
Artur Kharatyan
Artur Kharatyan
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This is the second part of the complete user manual for iMManager.

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 product page.

In this section, you will learn the core concepts of the system, including:

  1. Market vs Pending Execution
  2. Managing Open Positions 
  3. Managing Pending Orders
  4. Symbol Switch Manager
  5. Daily Risk Guard 
  6. Trading Statistics Dashboard
  7. Closed Positions / History
  8. One Click Trading and Confirmations
  9. Important Notes
  10. Hotkeys Reference

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 — User Manual (Part 1).

5. Market vs Pending Execution

iMManager provides two execution modes:

  • Market Execution
  • Pending Order

You can switch between them using the selection buttons in the panel.

5.1. Market Execution Mode

In this mode:

  • The zone is aligned with the current market price.
  • Buy and Sell buttons are active.
  • Spread is monitored in real time.
  • Spread Filter (SF) protects against high volatility.

If the current spread exceeds your SF value:

  • Buy/Sell buttons are automatically disabled.
  • Trade execution is blocked.

This prevents entering trades during unstable conditions.

Market Execution mode with live spread protection. Market Execution mode with live spread protection.

5.2. Pending Order Mode

In Pending mode:
  • You can move the zone anywhere on the chart.
  • iMManager automatically determines whether the order should be:
    • Stop
    • Limit

You simply click:

  • Buy Stop/Limit
  • Sell Stop/Limit

The EA handles the correct order type automatically.

Pending Order mode with automatic order type detection.
Pending Order mode with automatic order type detection.

5.3. Smart Pending → Market Switch

iMManager includes intelligent behavior:

If you preview a pending order and then move the zone across the current market price:

  • Modify becomes disabled.
  • Buy/Sell (Market) becomes active.
  • If you execute by market:
    • The pending order is automatically deleted.

This prevents conflicting orders and keeps execution clean.

6. Managing Open Positions

You can manage trades from:

  • The main panel
  • The Open Positions dialog
  • Using hotkeys

6.1. Open Positions Panel

The Open Positions dialog shows:

  • Live list of all open trades
  • Symbol filtering
  • Mini progress bars
  • Duration
  • Risk %
  • Remaining pips

You can:

  • Preview selected position
  • Close selected position
  • Close all filtered positions

Double-click to preview instantly. Double-click to preview instantly

6.2. Previewing a Position

When previewing:

  • The zone moves to the position’s exact location.
  • All parameters load into the EA:
    • Risk
    • Lots
    • RR
    • BE
    • TC
    • SF

You can then:

  • Modify SL/TP
  • Move stop manually
  • Activate Break-Even
  • Close position

Deleting the zone does NOT close the position.

You can re-preview it anytime from the list.

6.3. Cross-Symbol Preview (Advanced Feature)

If you are on EURUSD chart and preview a GOLD position:

  • iMManager searches for the GOLD chart.
  • If EA is attached → it automatically switches and loads preview.
  • If chart is not open or EA not attached → a message appears.

This allows centralized management of multi-symbol trading.

7. Managing Pending Orders

The Pending Orders dialog works similarly to Open Positions.

You can:

  • Filter by symbol
  • Preview selected order
  • Delete selected order
  • Delete all filtered orders
  • Double-click to preview

Pending Orders panel with live monitoring and full control. Pending Orders panel with live monitoring and full control.

When previewing a pending order:

  • Zone loads with Entry, SL, TP.
  • You can modify or delete.
  • If zone crosses market → modify disabled and market execution enabled.

    8. Symbol Switch Manager

    The Symbol Switch Manager allows you to efficiently work with multiple trading instruments from a single chart.

    Instead of manually opening and switching between charts, you can instantly change the active symbol directly from the iMManager panel.

    Key features:

    • Switch between symbols in one click
    • Automatically update the chart to the selected symbol
    • Load and display corresponding trading zones
    • Access and manage positions and orders for each symbol
    • Maintain full synchronization with the risk engine and statistics

    This feature enables fast navigation, centralized control, and efficient multi-symbol workflow, making it easier to manage multiple trades without leaving your main workspace.

    The Symbol Switcher Manager.
    The Symbol Switcher Manager

    9. Daily Risk Guard

    The Daily Risk Guard is designed to protect your account from overtrading and excessive daily losses.

    It allows you to define:

    • Maximum Daily Risk (%)
    • Maximum Daily Trades

    Both settings can be configured independently.

    If set to 0, that limit is disabled.

    9.1. How Daily Risk Is Calculated

    Daily Risk includes:

    • Closed trades (today)
    • Floating PnL (current open positions)
    • Calculated per symbol

    This ensures protection even while trades are still running.

    9.2. How Trade Count Is Calculated

    Daily trade count includes:

    • Closed trades
    • Open trades

    This prevents excessive scaling during one session.

    9.3. What Happens When Guard Locks

    When Daily Guard limit is reached:

    • Guard status changes to LOCKED
    • All execution buttons are disabled
    • No new trades can be opened

    If a position is opened directly from MT5 (bypassing the panel):

    • iMManager immediately closes it
    • A warning message is displayed

    This guarantees that risk rules cannot be bypassed. Daily Risk Guard with risk and trade monitoring.

    9.4. Reset Mode

    Daily reset can use:

    • Server time (recommended)
    • Local time

    This can be configured in settings.

    10. Trading Statistics Dashboard 

    The Statistics Dashboard provides full trading analytics.

    It displays:

    • Balance
    • Equity
    • Free Margin
    • Open Positions
    • Pending Orders

    10.1. Profit and Loss Breakdown

    Shows PnL statistics for:

    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    • All Time

    Includes:

    • Profit
    • Loss
    • Commission
    • Swaps
    • Total

    10.2. Trade Counts

    Shows:

    • Long trades
    • Short trades
    • Total trades
    • Win %
    • Short Win %

    10.3. Trade Performance

    Displays:

    • Best trade
    • Worst trade
    • Average win
    • Average loss

    Full trading analytics and performance breakdown.
    Full trading analytics and performance breakdown.

    11. Closed Positions / History

    The Closed Positions panel allows you to review completed trades.

    You can filter by:

    • Symbol
    • Period (Day / Week / Month / Year / All)
    • Trade type (All / Win / Loss)

    At the bottom, a summary line shows:

    • Total PnL
    • Average PnL
    • Trade count
    • Win / Loss counts

    Closed trade history with filtering and summary statistics.
    Closed trade history with filtering and summary statistics.

    12. One Click Trading and Confirmations

    iMManager supports two execution styles:

    One Click = ON
    • Orders execute immediately.
    One Click = OFF
    • Confirmation dialog appears before:
    • Opening
    • Closing
    • Modifying
    • Deleting

    This prevents accidental execution.

    13. Important Notes

    • Deleting zone does NOT close positions.
    • Positions remain independent when TC > 1.
    • Spread Filter applies only to Market Execution.
    • Daily Guard applies per symbol.

    Cross-symbol preview automatically switches charts if possible.

    14. Hotkeys Reference

    iMManager supports keyboard shortcuts for fast execution and zone control.

    Zone Management

    • CTRL + Shift + Z → Create Zone
    • ESC → Cancel / Reset current action
    • CTRL + Shift + R → Reverse Zone
    • X → Delete Zone
    • A → Reset Zone

    Zone Alignment

    • CTRL + Shift + 1 → Align Zone to Market Price
    • CTRL + Shift + 2 → Align Zone to Current Date

    Price Control

    • ↑ / ↓ → Move entire zone up/down
    • CTRL + ↑ / ↓ → Adjust Stop Loss
    • Shift + ↑ / ↓ → Adjust Take Profit

    Time Control

    • CTRL + ← / → → Move left edge of zone
    • Shift + ← / → → Move right edge of zone

    Trade Execution

    • CTRL + Shift + B → Execute Market Trade
    • CTRL + Shift + E → Execute Pending Order
    • M → Modify current position

    Position Management

    • Q → Close selected position
    • CTRL + Shift + W → Close all positions

    Pending Orders

    • L → Delete selected pending order
    • K → Delete all pending orders

    Panel Access

    • CTRL + Shift + S → Open Statistics
    • H → Open History
    • CTRL + Shift + O → Open Positions
    • CTRL + Shift + P → Open Pending Orders

    Mode Switching

    • CTRL + Shift + [ → Market Order Mode
    • CTRL + Shift + ] → Pending Order Mode

    Risk Tools

    • CTRL + Shift + F → Activate Break-Even

    Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 product page.
    Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 — User Manual (Part 1).

    #Lot size, Trading tool, Multi symbol, MT5 risk manager, RR calculator, trade zone