iMManager for MT5 - User Manual (Part 2)

This is the second part of the complete user manual for iMManager.

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 product page.

In this section, you will learn the core concepts of the system, including:



Market vs Pending Execution

Managing Open Positions Managing Pending Orders Symbol Switch Manager Daily Risk Guard Trading Statistics Dashboard Closed Positions / History One Click Trading and Confirmations Important Notes Hotkeys Reference

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 — User Manual (Part 1).

5. Market vs Pending Execution



iMManager provides two execution modes:

Market Execution

Pending Order

You can switch between them using the selection buttons in the panel.

5.1. Market Execution Mode

In this mode:

The zone is aligned with the current market price.

Buy and Sell buttons are active.

Spread is monitored in real time.

Spread Filter (SF) protects against high volatility.

If the current spread exceeds your SF value:

Buy/Sell buttons are automatically disabled.

Trade execution is blocked.

This prevents entering trades during unstable conditions.

Market Execution mode with live spread protection.

5.2. Pending Order Mode

In Pending mode:

You can move the zone anywhere on the chart.

iMManager automatically determines whether the order should be:

Stop



Limit

You simply click:

Buy Stop/Limit

Sell Stop/Limit

The EA handles the correct order type automatically.

Pending Order mode with automatic order type detection.



5.3. Smart Pending → Market Switch

iMManager includes intelligent behavior:

If you preview a pending order and then move the zone across the current market price:

Modify becomes disabled.

Buy/Sell (Market) becomes active.

If you execute by market:

The pending order is automatically deleted.

This prevents conflicting orders and keeps execution clean.

6. Managing Open Positions



You can manage trades from:

The main panel

The Open Positions dialog

Using hotkeys

6.1. Open Positions Panel

The Open Positions dialog shows:

Live list of all open trades

Symbol filtering

Mini progress bars

Duration

Risk %

Remaining pips

You can:

Preview selected position

Close selected position

Close all filtered positions

Double-click to preview instantly.

6.2. Previewing a Position

When previewing:

The zone moves to the position’s exact location.

All parameters load into the EA:

Risk



Lots



RR



BE



TC



SF

You can then:

Modify SL/TP

Move stop manually

Activate Break-Even

Close position

Deleting the zone does NOT close the position.

You can re-preview it anytime from the list.

6.3. Cross-Symbol Preview (Advanced Feature)

If you are on EURUSD chart and preview a GOLD position:

iMManager searches for the GOLD chart.

If EA is attached → it automatically switches and loads preview.

If chart is not open or EA not attached → a message appears.

This allows centralized management of multi-symbol trading.

7. Managing Pending Orders



The Pending Orders dialog works similarly to Open Positions.

You can:

Filter by symbol

Preview selected order

Delete selected order

Delete all filtered orders

Double-click to preview

Pending Orders panel with live monitoring and full control.

When previewing a pending order:

Zone loads with Entry, SL, TP.

You can modify or delete.

If zone crosses market → modify disabled and market execution enabled.

8. Symbol Switch Manager

The Symbol Switch Manager allows you to efficiently work with multiple trading instruments from a single chart.

Instead of manually opening and switching between charts, you can instantly change the active symbol directly from the iMManager panel.

Key features:

Switch between symbols in one click

Automatically update the chart to the selected symbol

Load and display corresponding trading zones

Access and manage positions and orders for each symbol

Maintain full synchronization with the risk engine and statistics

This feature enables fast navigation, centralized control, and efficient multi-symbol workflow, making it easier to manage multiple trades without leaving your main workspace.



The Symbol Switcher Manager.



9. Daily Risk Guard



The Daily Risk Guard is designed to protect your account from overtrading and excessive daily losses.

It allows you to define:

Maximum Daily Risk (%)

Maximum Daily Trades

Both settings can be configured independently.

If set to 0, that limit is disabled.

9.1. How Daily Risk Is Calculated

Daily Risk includes:

Closed trades (today)

Floating PnL (current open positions)

Calculated per symbol

This ensures protection even while trades are still running.

9.2. How Trade Count Is Calculated

Daily trade count includes:

Closed trades

Open trades

This prevents excessive scaling during one session.

9.3. What Happens When Guard Locks

When Daily Guard limit is reached:

Guard status changes to LOCKED

All execution buttons are disabled

No new trades can be opened

If a position is opened directly from MT5 (bypassing the panel):

iMManager immediately closes it

A warning message is displayed

This guarantees that risk rules cannot be bypassed.

9.4. Reset Mode

Daily reset can use:

Server time (recommended)

Local time

This can be configured in settings.

10. Trading Statistics Dashboard

The Statistics Dashboard provides full trading analytics.

It displays:

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Open Positions

Pending Orders

10.1. Profit and Loss Breakdown

Shows PnL statistics for:

Day

Week

Month

Year

All Time

Includes:

Profit

Loss

Commission

Swaps

Total

10.2. Trade Counts

Shows:

Long trades

Short trades

Total trades

Win %

Short Win %

10.3. Trade Performance

Displays:

Best trade

Worst trade

Average win

Average loss

Full trading analytics and performance breakdown.



11. Closed Positions / History

The Closed Positions panel allows you to review completed trades.

You can filter by:

Symbol

Period (Day / Week / Month / Year / All)

Trade type (All / Win / Loss)

At the bottom, a summary line shows:

Total PnL

Average PnL

Trade count

Win / Loss counts

Closed trade history with filtering and summary statistics.



12. One Click Trading and Confirmations

iMManager supports two execution styles:

Orders execute immediately.

Confirmation dialog appears before:

Opening

Closing

Modifying

Deleting

One Click = ONOne Click = OFF

This prevents accidental execution.

13. Important Notes

Deleting zone does NOT close positions.

Positions remain independent when TC > 1.

Spread Filter applies only to Market Execution.

Daily Guard applies per symbol.

Cross-symbol preview automatically switches charts if possible.

14. Hotkeys Reference



iMManager supports keyboard shortcuts for fast execution and zone control.

Zone Management

CTRL + Shift + Z → Create Zone

ESC → Cancel / Reset current action

CTRL + Shift + R → Reverse Zone

X → Delete Zone

A → Reset Zone

Zone Alignment

CTRL + Shift + 1 → Align Zone to Market Price

CTRL + Shift + 2 → Align Zone to Current Date

Price Control

↑ / ↓ → Move entire zone up/down

CTRL + ↑ / ↓ → Adjust Stop Loss

Shift + ↑ / ↓ → Adjust Take Profit

Time Control

CTRL + ← / → → Move left edge of zone

Shift + ← / → → Move right edge of zone

Trade Execution

CTRL + Shift + B → Execute Market Trade

CTRL + Shift + E → Execute Pending Order

M → Modify current position

Position Management

Q → Close selected position

CTRL + Shift + W → Close all positions

Pending Orders

L → Delete selected pending order

K → Delete all pending orders

Panel Access

CTRL + Shift + S → Open Statistics

H → Open History

CTRL + Shift + O → Open Positions

CTRL + Shift + P → Open Pending Orders

Mode Switching

CTRL + Shift + [ → Market Order Mode

CTRL + Shift + ] → Pending Order Mode

Risk Tools

CTRL + Shift + F → Activate Break-Even

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 product page.

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 — User Manual (Part 1).