iMManager for MT5 - User Manual (Part 1)

This is the first part of the complete user manual for iMManager.

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 product page.

In this section, you will learn the core concepts of the system, including:

Introduction Quick Start Guide Execution modes Main panel functionality

Understanding these fundamentals is essential before moving to advanced features.



Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 — User Manual (Part 2).

1. Introduction

iMManager is a professional trading and risk management system for MetaTrader 5.

iMManager is not limited to trading using price fields; it also allows you to define complete trading plans directly on the chart in a visual way.

Entrance

Stop loss

Take profit

Time range

Risk%

Risk/Reward

Number of transactions (multiple transactions)

Protection Daily protection

All content is synchronized in real time:

Visual Trading Zone

Risk Engine

Vacant positions

Orders pending processing

Statistical data

Daily risk control

iMManager also offers multi-asset trading management capabilities, allowing you to control and monitor trading across different assets from a single chart.

With the built-in location and order management panel, you have complete control:

Vacant positions

Orders pending processing

Closed trades (historical records)

All operations, such as modifying stop-loss/take-profit orders, closing positions, or previewing positions in a zoneformat, can be performed directly through the interface.

iMManager is designed for traders who want to meet the following needs:

Structured trade planning

Visual risk control

Multi-entry scaling

Multi-symbol transaction management

Comprehensive position and order control

Execute securely; confirmation or one-click execution is available.

Complete post-trade analysis

The iMManager main panel includes sample trading areas (entry/stop loss/take profit).





2. Quick Start Guide

This section describes how to use iMManager to open a position and execute your first trade.

2.1. Creating a Trading Zone

Click to create a zone You can define it by dragging on the chart: Entrance

Stop loss

Take profit

Time range

When you move a zone, iMManager automatically recalculates:

risk%

batch

Risk/Reward Ratio

All calculations are based on:

Account Balance

Entry point → Stop loss distance

Number of transactions (TC)

Create a new trading area on the chart.



2.2. Select Execution Mode

You have two modes:

Market Execution:

The price in this area is consistent with the current market price.

The buy/sell button is activated.

Spread filters can protect against high volatility risk.

The area can be placed anywhere.

EA automatically detects stop-loss or limit order types.

Set a buy stop/limit order or a sell stop/limit order.

Orders pending processing:

Market execution model, real-time monitoring of spreads.



The pending order mode features automatic stop-loss/limit order detection.

2.3. Execute the transaction

If "One-Click Transaction" is enabled:

The order will be executed immediately.

If "One-Click Transaction" is turned off:

A confirmation dialog box appears.

If the spread exceeds your spread filter (SF) value:

The buy/sell buttons have been automatically disabled.

2.4. Monitoring and Management

After execution, you can:

Preview location as area

Modify SL/TP

Manually move the stop point

Activate break-even point

Closing a single position

Close all selected positions.

All management tasks can be completed:

From the main panel

From the "Location" dialog box

From the main panel

3. Main Panel Overview

This section explains every field and control in the main iMManager panel.

iMManager main control panel.



3.1 Risk and Position Parameters

Risk (%)

Defines how much of your Account Balance you are willing to risk.

Changing Risk% automatically recalculates Lot size.

Risk is calculated using:

Entry → Stop Loss distance



Trade Count (TC)



Account Balance

Risk always reflects the total exposure of all entries combined.



Lots

Defines position size.

Changing Lots automatically recalculates Risk %.

Fully synchronized with zone geometry.

Works for both Market and Pending modes.

RR (Risk/Reward)

Defines target reward relative to risk.

Adjusting RR automatically moves Take Profit.

Zone updates instantly.

BE (Break-Even %)

Break-Even threshold expressed as a profit percentage.

Example:

BE = 5%

When current profit reaches 5%,

Break-Even button activates.



Clicking it redraws zone with safe stop.

You may also manually move Stop Loss to BE.

The BE value recalculates automatically.

TC (Trade Count)

Defines how many independent positions to open.

Example:

TC = 3 → 3 separate orders.

Risk and profit values are scaled accordingly.

Positions are independent and not linked.

SF (Spread Filter)

Maximum allowed spread (in pips) for Market Execution.

Spread updates live between Buy/Sell buttons.

If spread exceeds SF value:

Buy/Sell buttons are disabled.



Execution is blocked.

This protects against volatile market conditions.

3.2 Zone Control Buttons

Create zone

Creates a new trading zone.

Reverse zone

Flips Buy ↔ Sell by reversing SL and TP around Entry.

Delete zone

Removes the visual zone only.

Open positions remain active.

Reset zone

If no preview active:

Restores original zone geometry.

If preview active:

Restores original position/order parameters (Risk, Lots, RR, BE, TC, SF).

MKT zone

Moves Entry to current market price while keeping SL/TP structure.

Now zone

Moves zone to current chart time.

Zone management controls.



3.3 Price and Time Fields

These fields allow precise manual control:

EN — Entry price

SL — Stop Loss

TP — Take Profit

SD — Start Date/Time

ED — End Date/Time

All values are editable.

Any change updates:

Risk %

Lot size

RR

Monetary values

Pips calculation

3.4 Execution Mode Section

Two modes available:

Market Execution

Pending Order

Market mode aligns zone with live price.

Pending mode allows free placement.

3.5 Position Management Buttons

These become active when previewing a position or after execution.

Close Position

Break-Even

Modify

Sell Stop/Limit

Buy Stop/Limit

Delete Pending Order

All actions respect:

One Click mode

Confirmation dialogs (if enabled)

3.6 Live Information Panel (Bottom Section)

Real-time trade metrics and risk information.



This section shows:

Symbol PnL

Live PnL for current symbol.

Total PnL

Combined PnL for all symbols.

SL / TP Monetary Values

Displays:

SL in $

SL in pips

TP in $

TP in pips

Scaled by TC

PS Line (Position Summary)

Displays:

Entry price

Lots

Risk %

Pips

Timer / duration

All values update live.

4. Zone Interaction and Chart Behavior

iMManager is fully interactive.

You can:

Drag Entry

Resize Stop Loss

Resize Take Profit

Move time edges

Move entire zone

Every change updates calculations instantly.

Visual adjustment of Stop Loss and Take Profit.



Important:

Deleting zone does NOT close position.

Zone is only a visual planning object.

You can always re-preview position from Positions panel.

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 product page.

Go to the iMManager for MetaTrader 5 — User Manual (Part 2).