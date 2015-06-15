EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 14.06 - 21.06: bullish ranging between 1.0915 and 1.1385

Daily price is on primary bullish with the secondary ranging between 1.1385 resistance and 1.0915 support levels which was started on close daily bar in the beginning of this month. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud/kumo for primary bullish with Chinkou Span line to be crossed with the price from above to below on close bar and to below to above on open bar for now.
- Tenkan-sen line is crossing with Kijun-sen line from below to above for possible bullish trend to be continuing in the near future on D1 timeframe.
- Chinkou Span line to be crossed with the price from above to below on close bar and to below to above on open bar for now for secondary ranging market condition.
- 'Reversal'
Senkou Span A line as the border between primary bullish and the
primary bearish on the chart is located far below the price
for possible reversal it to the bearish market condition.
- Nearest key support level is 1.0915 (D1).
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1385 (D1).
W1 price
is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0520
(W1) support level and 1.1466 (W1) resistance level.
MN price
is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level.
If D1 price will break 1.0915 support level on close D1 bar so the price will be fully reversed to the primary bearish market condition.
If D1 price will break 1.1385 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing with possible good breakout.
If not so the price will be on ranging between 1.0915 and 1.1385 levels.
- Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1.1385 for possible buy trade.
- Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0915 support level for possible sell trade.
- Trading Summary: ranging.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1385 (D1)
|1.0915 (D1)
|1.1466 (W1)
|1.0520 (W1)
|1.2886 (MN1)
|1.0461 (MN1)
SUMMARY : bullish
TREND : ranging