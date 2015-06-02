Technical analysis 1-5 June 2015 (weekly)

Weekly technical analysis here is based on closing market prices until the end of last week ( May 29, 2015 ) , and is intended as a reference for the medium and long term trading .

EUR/USD:





Daily chart : a bullish correction is likely to occur :

1. Formation of morning star candle formation on 26-28 may, which hinted at the possibility a bullish movement .

2. The curve of the stochastics indicator K % cut curves %d of the bottom, and are at oversold area , indicating the possibility of a bullish movement .

Confirmation buy if prices penetrate the resistance curve 1.1000 simple moving average (sma ) 100, and middle bands Bollinger Bands indicator .

Weekly : 1.0938 pivot level

Resistance: 1.1000 ; 1.1097 ( lowest level 26 January 2015 ); 1.1217 ( 61.8 % Fibonacci retracement level -1 ); 1.1288 ( the level of 23.6 % Fibonacci retracement -2 ); 1.1383 ; 1.1465 ( highest level of May 15, 2015 ); 1.1533 ; 1.1620 ; 1.1753 ; 1.1806 ( 38.2 % Fibonacci retracement level -2 ); 1.1875 .

Support: 1.0922 ; 1.0860 ; 1.0760 ; 1.0680 ; 1.0600 ; 1.0550 ; 1.0500 .

Indicators : simple moving average (sma ) 200 and 100; Bollinger Bands ( 20.2 ); stochastics (14 , 3.3 ); ADX (14).

Level- level important : EUR/USD 1.2000 ; 1.1875 : 1.1753 : 1.1700 ; 1.1620 ; 1.1540 ; to ; 1.1460 ; 1.1373 ; 1.1313 ; 1.1290 ; 1.1200 ; 1.1113 : 1.1050 ; 1.1000 ; 1.0910 ; 1.0860 ; 1.0760 : 1.0500 ; 1.0208 ; 1.0170 .

Fibonacci retracement (1):

Swing low: 0.8225 point ( lowest price , October 26 , 2000)

Swing high point : 1.6037 ( highest price , July 15 , 2008)

Fibonacci retracement (2):

Swing high point : 1.3992 ( highest price may 8th, 2015 )

Swing low: 1.0461 point ( lowest price March 13, 2015 )

Fibonacci fan:

Swing high point : 1.3410 ( highest price August 15, 2014 )

Swing low: 1.2499 point (lowest price 3 October 2014)