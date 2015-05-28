Dollar takes a breather ahead of fresh U.S. data; Commodities recover

On Thursday the greenback declined versus rivals in a subdued trade, as investors awaited the release of U.S. economic reports later in the day.

Meanwhile, expectations of an earlier rate hike in the U.S. kept lending support to the greenback.



USD/JPY was up 0.29% to 123.97.

EUR/USD was up 0.29% to 1.0935.

The euro fluctuated trading slightly higher for a second day, gaining 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.0935 after positive signs from Spain, where the economy grew at its fastest quarterly pace in over seven years in the first quarter as consumer spending recovered.

On Wednesday an official from Greece had sparked speculation that a deal between Athens and its creditors had been drawn up. But a string of immediate denials by top European officials was followed by one from IMF chief Christine Lagarde as G7 leaders met in Germany. "We are all in the process of working towards a solution for Greece, and I would not say that we already have reached substantial results," she said in a German TV interview.

Commodity markets recovered as the dollar's rally waned and though the euro climbed on hopes of an agreement on Greece, the region's shares and lower-rated government bonds all lost ground.



Oil recovered after a two-day slide, with Brent futures up 0.7 percent to $62.50 a barrel and U.S. crude fetching $57.70 per barrel.