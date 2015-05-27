Interview with Al Brooks, price Action day trader and the author of 'Trading Price Action Reversals'

1. Brooks is a price action trader with 27+ years of experience.2. He is an active day trader, trading off the 5 minute chart. He trades the entire day.3. He has a purely technical approach, relying totally on price action with just a few moving averages.4. His approach is entirely rules-based; he not use any discretion and does not consider relying on intuition.5. He states his setups have worked for decades and continue to work.Brooks' analysis relies on measuring movements (i.e. retracements), gauging the strength of trends, and analyzing candlesticks.

Brooks has authored a number of books on trading, for example: Trading Price Action Reversals. Other books in the series include Trading Price Action Trends and Trading Price Action Trading Ranges.







