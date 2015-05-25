Technical Analysis - EURUSD to break main support levels for ranging price to be inside Ichimoku kumo

- Tenkan-sen line is located above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku
indicator with 1.1061 support level on D1 timeframe with a good signal to be crossed it from above to below for possible ranging correction to be continuing.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are estimating the local downtrend/correction on daily timeframe.
- “Several longer term technical observations are worthy of note; the rate found low at an important long term level. The speculative crowd has never been more bearish…ever. Such conditions typically precede important reversals…although not necessarily right away. A break above the resistance lines (old support) would indicate that behavior has significantly changed and open up a run on 1.13.”
- "EURUSD has plummeted since last Friday but is now trading around support from a lower parallel near 1.10. The rate has to hold here in order to maintain a near term constructive outlook. Failure to turn up now opens up 1.0845 (61.8% and 4/17 high) and quite possibly resumption of the broader downtrend."
- D1 price is breaking 1.1061 support with good potential for correction to be continuing.
Trend:
- H4 - bearish
- D1 - correction within the bullish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - ranging bearish