Technical Analysis - EURUSD to break main support levels for ranging price to be inside Ichimoku kumo

Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.24 15:25

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook (based on actionforex article)

EUR/USD's fall last week and suggests that rebound from 1.0461 could have completed at 1.1466 already, well below. 38.2% retracement of 1.3993 to 1.0461 at 1.1810. Initial bias remains on the downside this week for retesting 1.0461/0520 support zone. Meanwhile, above 1.1207 minor resistance will dampen this bearish view and turn focus back to 1.1466.

In the bigger picture, overall price actions from 1.6039 long term top is viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.3993 is the third leg of such pattern. A medium term bottom is in place at 1.0461, ahead of 100% projection of 1.6039 to 1.2329 from 1.3993 at 1.0283. Some consolidations could be seen. But after all, break of 1.2042 support turned resistance is needed to indicate medium term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish. We'd still favor another fall to extend the down trend.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.6039 (2008 high) is viewed as a corrective move with fall from 1.3993 as the first leg. We'll start to look for bottoming signal below 100% projection of 1.6039 to 1.2329 from 1.3993 at 1.0283. However, sustained trading below 1.0283 will open up the case for a new low below 0.8223.