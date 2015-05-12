EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 12 2015
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 12 2015

12 May 2015, 13:38
EURUSD Daily Pivots

R3

1.1272

R2

1.1238

R1

1.1195

Pivot

1.1168

S1

1.112

S2

1.1085

S3

1.1043

 EURUSD H4

EURUSD has settled below 1.11705 and looks to be consolidating near this price point. Failure to break above 1.117 will see EURUSD look lower towards the next support at 1.10 and eventually to 1.08206 if 1.10 gives way. To the upside a close above 1.117 and preferably a break higher above 1.12547 is needed in order for EURUSD to resume its short term bullish bias.

USDJPY Daily Pivots

R3

120.749

R2

120.448

R1

120.262

Pivot

119.966

S1

119.78

S2

119.479

S3

119.294

 

USDJPY H4 

 USDJPY has managed to tread along higher and is currently seen above 120.036 after a brief period of consolidation at 119.65. A break above 120.28 is needed to see USDJPY target 120.78 to the upside. With price trading within the price channel and with enough room to the downside, the lower trend line of the price channel is likely to provide support to any dips in this rally.

GBPUSD Daily Pivots

R3

1.5888

R2

1.5749

R1

1.5667

Pivot

1.5528

S1

1.5446

S2

1.5307

S3

1.5225

 GBPUSD H4

GBPUSD managed to break above the main resistance of 1.5538. We expect a dip to briefly test 1.552 level following which GBPUSD could possible target 1.5725 levels to the upside. Failure to hold prices above 1.552 will however see the GBPUSD likely fall lower to test 1.5224 or down to the previous support established at 1.528 through 1.525.

 

