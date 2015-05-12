EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 12 2015

EURUSD Daily Pivots

R3 1.1272 R2 1.1238 R1 1.1195 Pivot 1.1168 S1 1.112 S2 1.1085 S3 1.1043

EURUSD has settled below 1.11705 and looks to be consolidating near this price point. Failure to break above 1.117 will see EURUSD look lower towards the next support at 1.10 and eventually to 1.08206 if 1.10 gives way. To the upside a close above 1.117 and preferably a break higher above 1.12547 is needed in order for EURUSD to resume its short term bullish bias.

USDJPY Daily Pivots

R3 120.749 R2 120.448 R1 120.262 Pivot 119.966 S1 119.78 S2 119.479 S3 119.294

USDJPY has managed to tread along higher and is currently seen above 120.036 after a brief period of consolidation at 119.65. A break above 120.28 is needed to see USDJPY target 120.78 to the upside. With price trading within the price channel and with enough room to the downside, the lower trend line of the price channel is likely to provide support to any dips in this rally.

GBPUSD Daily Pivots

R3 1.5888 R2 1.5749 R1 1.5667 Pivot 1.5528 S1 1.5446 S2 1.5307 S3 1.5225

GBPUSD managed to break above the main resistance of 1.5538. We expect a dip to briefly test 1.552 level following which GBPUSD could possible target 1.5725 levels to the upside. Failure to hold prices above 1.552 will however see the GBPUSD likely fall lower to test 1.5224 or down to the previous support established at 1.528 through 1.525.