EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 12 2015

EURUSD Daily Pivots
|
R3
|
1.1272
|
R2
|
1.1238
|
R1
|
1.1195
|
Pivot
|
1.1168
|
S1
|
1.112
|
S2
|
1.1085
|
S3
|
1.1043
EURUSD has settled below 1.11705 and looks to be consolidating near this price point. Failure to break above 1.117 will see EURUSD look lower towards the next support at 1.10 and eventually to 1.08206 if 1.10 gives way. To the upside a close above 1.117 and preferably a break higher above 1.12547 is needed in order for EURUSD to resume its short term bullish bias.
USDJPY Daily Pivots
|
R3
|
120.749
|
R2
|
120.448
|
R1
|
120.262
|
Pivot
|
119.966
|
S1
|
119.78
|
S2
|
119.479
|
S3
|
119.294
USDJPY has managed to tread along higher and is currently seen above 120.036 after a brief period of consolidation at 119.65. A break above 120.28 is needed to see USDJPY target 120.78 to the upside. With price trading within the price channel and with enough room to the downside, the lower trend line of the price channel is likely to provide support to any dips in this rally.
GBPUSD Daily Pivots
|
R3
|
1.5888
|
R2
|
1.5749
|
R1
|
1.5667
|
Pivot
|
1.5528
|
S1
|
1.5446
|
S2
|
1.5307
|
S3
|
1.5225
GBPUSD managed to break above the main resistance of 1.5538. We expect a dip to briefly test 1.552 level following which GBPUSD could possible target 1.5725 levels to the upside. Failure to hold prices above 1.552 will however see the GBPUSD likely fall lower to test 1.5224 or down to the previous support established at 1.528 through 1.525.