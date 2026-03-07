SyncGuard Local Trade Copier - Complete Setup Guide for Beginners and Advanced Users

This guide applies to both products:

Public channel: CLICK HERE

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This guide is written for both beginners and advanced users. The fastest way to succeed is still the same: start with one transmitter, one receiver, one symbol, and one very small demo trade. Once that basic path works, you can expand to more advanced workflows such as one transmitter to multiple receivers, investor-password transmission, reverse copying, Self Copier, basket controls, analytics/reporting, or more controlled receiver-side filtering.

1. What SyncGuard actually does

SyncGuard is a local MetaTrader trade copier for terminals running in the same Windows environment, such as the same PC or the same Windows VPS.

It works with a practical transmitter / receiver model:

TX (transmitter) reads account activity and publishes local copy events

reads account activity and publishes local copy events RX (receiver) reads those events and executes trades on the destination account

Important: because the transmitter only reads account activity, SyncGuard supports workflows where the TX terminal is logged in with an investor password (read-only access). This is one of the most useful real-world setups for copy-trading teams, provider-to-client workflows, and users who do not want to place full trading permission on the source terminal.

SyncGuard exchanges local copy data through MetaTrader Common Files using the same Channel ID. It is a local copier, not a remote signal service.

In practical use, SyncGuard is not limited to opening trades only. It is designed to follow the normal lifecycle of copied trading activity, including:

market orders

pending orders

SL/TP modifications

pending-order modifications

full closes

partial closes

pending-order cancel/delete actions

CloseBy-aware handling where supported

2. Platform combinations

Use only the MT5 version for:

MT5 to MT5

Use only the MT4 version for:

MT4 to MT4

Use both versions for:

MT5 to MT4

MT4 to MT5

If you want cross-platform copying, both products must be installed on the correct terminals.

3. Before you start

Before changing advanced settings, make sure the foundation is correct:

Both terminals are running in the same Windows environment

You are using the correct product for the platform combination

One terminal is set to TX and the other to RX

and the other to Both terminals use the same Channel ID

The transmitter has a clear TX ID

The receiver has a clear RX ID

AutoTrading is enabled

You start with a very small demo lot size

Simple rule: first prove that the basic copy path works. Only after that should you tune reverse mode, basket stop, Self Copier, no-SL policy, partial-close policy, portfolio rules, better-price logic, session controls, or diagnostic behavior.

4. Quick Start for beginners

Goal of the first test

one transmitter

one receiver

one symbol

one very small demo trade

Recommended first profile

TX terminal = source account

= source account RX terminal = destination account

= destination account Channel ID = same value on both terminals

= same value on both terminals TX ID = simple clear name such as TX1

= simple clear name such as RX ID = simple clear name such as RX1

= simple clear name such as Lot mode = Fixed

= Fixed lot = 0.01 on demo

= on demo Copy SL/TP = enabled

= enabled Auto-recover = enabled

= enabled RX snapshot on start = enabled

= enabled RX auto-detect prefix/suffix = enabled

Step-by-step first setup

Attach the EA to the source terminal chart. Set Mode to TX. Attach the EA to the destination terminal chart. Set Mode to RX. On both terminals, use the same Channel ID. On the TX terminal, set a clear TX ID. On the RX terminal, set a clear RX ID. On the RX terminal, set Lot mode to Fixed. Set Fixed lot to a very small value such as 0.01. Keep Copy SL/TP enabled. Keep Auto-recover enabled. Keep RX snapshot on start enabled. Enable AutoTrading. Open one very small demo trade on the TX terminal. Confirm that the trade is copied to the RX terminal.

Important beginner advice: do not start with BOTH mode, SELF COPIER mode, aggressive filters, basket-stop rules, delayed open rules, strict session controls, or strict portfolio rules. First make the simplest path work.

5. The 5 settings that matter most

Mode

TX = this terminal sends copy events

= this terminal sends copy events RX = this terminal receives and executes copy events

= this terminal receives and executes copy events BOTH = this terminal can act as transmitter and receiver

= this terminal can act as transmitter and receiver SELF COPIER = same-account local cloning mode

= same-account local cloning mode OFF = copier inactive on this chart

Channel ID

This is the local copy group.

TX and RX must use the same Channel ID to communicate.

to communicate. Use different Channel IDs if you want separate local groups.

TX ID

This is the transmitter’s unique identity.

Use a clear value such as TX1, MASTER1, or a source-account label you can recognize easily.

RX ID

This is the receiver’s unique identity.

In one-transmitter-to-multiple-receiver setups, each receiver should have its own unique RX ID.

Lot mode

This controls how the receiver calculates lot size.

For the first test, Fixed or Multiplier are the easiest choices to understand.

6. Investor-password transmitter workflow

One of the most useful SyncGuard setups is using the transmitter terminal with an investor password (read-only login).

The TX side only reads account activity

The RX side executes trades on the destination account

This means the TX terminal does not need full trading permission

This workflow is especially useful for:

copy-trading teams

provider-to-client local copying

controlled source-account monitoring

cases where you do not want to use full trading access on the transmitter side

Important: the receiver account still needs normal trading permission, and actual execution still depends on broker conditions, symbol availability, lot limits, stop/freeze rules, and receiver-side settings.

7. Setup by common use case

MT5 to MT5

Install the MT5 product on both MT5 terminals. Set one terminal to TX. Set the other terminal to RX. Use the same Channel ID. Use a clear TX ID and RX ID. Use a simple fixed lot on the receiver for the first test. Open one small demo trade and confirm the copy.

MT4 to MT4

Install the MT4 product on both MT4 terminals. Set one terminal to TX. Set the other terminal to RX. Use the same Channel ID. Use a clear TX ID and RX ID. Use a simple fixed lot on the receiver for the first test. Open one small demo trade and confirm the copy.

MT5 to MT4

Install the MT5 product on the MT5 terminal. Install the MT4 product on the MT4 terminal. Set the MT5 terminal to TX. Set the MT4 terminal to RX. Use the same Channel ID. Check symbol names on both brokers. If symbol names differ, use Symbol map or RX prefix/suffix settings. Use a small fixed lot for the first test. Open one demo trade on the MT5 terminal and confirm the copy on MT4.

MT4 to MT5

Install the MT4 product on the MT4 terminal. Install the MT5 product on the MT5 terminal. Set the MT4 terminal to TX. Set the MT5 terminal to RX. Use the same Channel ID. Check symbol names on both brokers. If needed, configure symbol mapping. Use a small fixed lot for the first test. Open one demo trade on the MT4 terminal and confirm the copy on MT5.

One transmitter to multiple receivers

First make one transmitter and one receiver work correctly. Add the second receiver only after the first receiver is confirmed working. Use the same Channel ID for all terminals in the same group. Use one clear TX ID on the source terminal. Use a different RX ID for each receiver, such as RX1, RX2, and RX3. Configure lot settings separately on each receiver if needed. Keep RX multi-receiver safe mode enabled. Test each receiver with a small trade before live use.

Self Copier

Use SELF COPIER mode only after you already understand the basic TX/RX workflow. Start with one very small demo trade. Keep anti-loop protection at its default safe behavior. MT5 note: Self Copier is intended for hedging accounts, not netting accounts.

Late receiver attachment / restart-friendly setup

Keep RX snapshot on start enabled

enabled Keep TX allow RX snapshot requests enabled

enabled Keep RX snapshot when new TX found enabled

enabled Keep RX wait for snapshot before following a new TX baseline enabled

enabled Keep Auto-recover enabled

8. Understanding the on-chart panel

The on-chart panel is there to help you understand what the copier is doing without relying only on the Journal. It is useful both in normal daily use and when troubleshooting.

What the panel helps you see

whether the terminal is acting as TX, RX, BOTH, SELF COPIER, or OFF

current channel and identity

basic running state

queue / retry / pending work activity

transmitter and receiver activity visibility

useful operational information when snapshots, recovery, or discovery are involved

On receiver charts, the panel may reflect states related to:

normal active following

waiting for a snapshot

recovery in progress

lagging or stale transmitter state

missing heartbeat / inactive state

pause / stop / frozen situations

On transmitter charts, the panel can be especially useful in one-to-multiple-receiver setups because it helps you see receiver activity more clearly. This makes it easier to understand whether receivers are active, lagging, stale, or still waiting for alignment.

Panel settings you should know

Show on-chart panel = show or hide the panel

= show or hide the panel Panel compact mode = tighter layout when you want a smaller footprint

= tighter layout when you want a smaller footprint Panel show advanced diagnostics = more detail when you want richer monitoring

= more detail when you want richer monitoring Panel detail rows = how many TX/RX detail rows should be visible

Receiver-side panel actions

Pause / Resume = temporarily stop following while preserving workflow state

= temporarily stop following while preserving workflow state Panic stop = emergency stop action for copier-side activity

= emergency stop action for copier-side activity Resync = rebuild alignment and mapping state

= rebuild alignment and mapping state Unfreeze = manually clear frozen state when appropriate

= manually clear frozen state when appropriate Snapshot = manually request a fresh snapshot

9. Monitoring and reporting

SyncGuard can be used very simply, but it also includes optional monitoring/reporting tools for users who want clearer operational visibility.

What runtime analytics can help you understand

recent copier activity

retry and recovery behavior

snapshot requests and snapshot-related alignment work

discovery of new transmitters

safety-trigger or issue visibility

more structured visibility in larger local setups

Key reporting options

Enable runtime analytics = turns analytics tracking on/off

= turns analytics tracking on/off Export analytics CSV snapshots = writes current CSV reports

= writes current CSV reports Append analytics history CSV = adds longer-term history files

= adds longer-term history files Report interval = controls how often reports are updated

Important practical note: if you want history files, enable both CSV snapshot export and history logging. The history option is meant to work together with the CSV reporting path, not as a standalone reporting mode.

10. Portfolio-aware receiver control

SyncGuard includes a receiver-side Portfolio Mode for users who want more awareness and control in more complex local workflows.

Available modes

Off = straightforward copying without portfolio-aware control

= straightforward copying without portfolio-aware control Relaxed = added awareness and lighter control for more practical day-to-day use

= added awareness and lighter control for more practical day-to-day use Strict = stronger receiver-side control in more complex shared-symbol situations

How to think about it

For simple 1 TX -> 1 RX setups, most users do not need to tune this aggressively

For one TX -> multiple RX setups, relaxed mode is usually a sensible starting point

For more complex local workflows where symbol ownership and overlapping exposure matter more, stricter control may be useful

11. Input guide by section

This section explains the settings in a practical way. For each setting, think in this order:

What it does

When to change it

What is a safe starting approach

===== 1) QUICK SETUP =====

Mode

Sets the role of the terminal: TX, RX, BOTH, SELF COPIER, or OFF.

For beginners, use TX on the source terminal and RX on the destination terminal.

on the source terminal and on the destination terminal. Use SELF COPIER only after the standard TX/RX workflow is already clear to you.

Channel ID

Defines the local copy channel.

TX and RX must use the same value.

Use different values only when you intentionally want separate local groups.

TX ID

Gives the transmitter a clear identity.

Use a simple, readable value such as TX1 or MASTER1.

RX ID

Gives the receiver its own identity.

Every receiver should have its own unique RX ID, especially in multi-receiver setups.

Symbol map

Maps source broker symbols to receiver broker symbols.

Use it when symbol names differ between brokers.

Example: EURUSD=EURUSDm;XAUUSD=GOLD

RX symbol prefix / RX symbol suffix

Useful when the receiver broker uses a consistent prefix or suffix on many instruments.

Leave empty unless you know they are needed.

RX auto-detect prefix/suffix

Tries to handle common naming differences automatically.

Recommended to keep enabled.

Lot mode

Controls how receiver lot size is calculated.

For first tests, Fixed or Multiplier are the easiest modes to understand.

Fixed lot

Used when Lot mode is Fixed.

For the first demo test, start with 0.01.

Lot multiplier

Used when Lot mode is Multiplier.

Useful when you want the receiver to follow proportionally smaller or larger than TX.

RX magic number

Tags receiver-side copier trades with a magic number.

Useful when you want copier trades separated from other trades on the same receiver account.

Copy SL/TP

Keeps the copied trade closer to the original protective structure.

Recommended to keep enabled for normal use.

Show on-chart panel

Shows or hides the monitoring panel.

Recommended to keep enabled unless you intentionally want a cleaner chart.

Log level

Controls how much information is written to the Journal.

Use normal informational logging for daily use; increase only when troubleshooting.

===== 2) TRANSMITTER (TX) =====

TX magic filter

Copy only source trades with a chosen magic number.

Useful when you want to copy only one strategy from a mixed source account.

TX copy manual trades / TX copy EA trades

Choose whether manual trades, EA trades, or both should be published.

For many users, both stay enabled.

TX include pending orders

Allows limit/stop orders to be copied as part of the workflow.

Recommended if you want full practical copying rather than market opens only.

TX comment filter

Restricts copying to source trades whose comments match chosen text.

Leave empty unless you intentionally need comment-based filtering.

TX ignore copier trades (anti-loop)

Helps prevent the transmitter from re-broadcasting copier-created trades.

Recommended to keep enabled.

TX use TradeTransaction (MT5)

MT5-only behavior that helps TX react more naturally to trade-transaction events.

Recommended to leave enabled on MT5 unless you have a specific reason not to.

TX trigger debounce / TX poll interval

Advanced timing controls for TX activity.

Most users should leave these at default values.

TX allow RX snapshot requests

Lets the transmitter serve snapshots to receivers.

Important for late receiver attachment, restart recovery, and cleaner alignment behavior.

Recommended to keep enabled.

TX snapshot scan / cooldown / max requests

Advanced controls for how snapshot requests are processed.

Default values are usually fine.

TX publish TXINFO

Publishes useful transmitter account information used in scaling-related workflows.

Recommended to keep enabled in normal operation.

===== 3) RECEIVER (RX) =====

RX auto-apply symbol map

Uses available symbol mapping automatically.

Helpful when you already maintain symbol maps and want smoother operation.

RX symbol allowlist / blocklist

Restrict which instruments may be copied.

Useful when you want to copy only selected symbols.

RX magic allowlist / blocklist

Further restrict copying by magic number on the receiver side.

Useful in more selective workflows.

RX comment filter / include keywords / exclude keywords

Text-based trade filtering on the receiver side.

Leave empty unless you intentionally need comment-based filtering.

RX filters ignore case

Makes text-based filters more tolerant.

Useful in workflows that rely heavily on comments or text matching.

RX skip BUY / skip SELL / skip market / skip pending

Lets the receiver refuse selected order types.

For the first full test, leave these disabled.

RX fast sequential scan

Helps receiver-side event processing behave more efficiently.

Recommended to keep enabled.

RX discover TX every N sec

Controls how often the receiver looks for transmitters.

Leave at default unless you intentionally need different discovery timing.

RX new TX: skip backlog

Useful when you prefer practical current-state attachment rather than replaying old history from a newly discovered TX.

Often a sensible choice in real operation.

RX snapshot when new TX found

Requests a fresh snapshot when a new transmitter is discovered.

Recommended for safer late-attach behavior.

RX wait for snapshot before following a new TX baseline

Makes the receiver wait for alignment before fully following a new transmitter.

Recommended if you want cleaner baseline handling.

RX missing-event gap policy

Controls what happens if expected events appear missing.

Safer snapshot-oriented behavior is usually the better starting point.

RX snapshot request cooldown / snapshot wait timeout / fallback behavior / snapshot after auto-recover

These settings influence how the receiver behaves during snapshot and recovery workflows.

For most users, default values are the right starting point.

RX reconcile interval

Controls how often the receiver checks alignment with the transmitter.

Useful for operational consistency, but not usually something beginners need to tune.

RX copy delay / RX open delay / RX max event age / expire old OPEN events

Control intentional delay or expiry behavior.

These are advanced workflow tools; do not change them before the basic setup works.

RX open only if price not worse / HOLD OPEN until better price / better-price diff

Advanced price-quality controls.

Useful only when you intentionally prefer stricter or delayed open behavior.

RX embed open time into comment

Adds more traceability into receiver-side comments.

Optional.

===== 4) LOT / RISK =====

LotMode = Same / Multiplier / Fixed / Risk / RiskMoney / LotsPer1000

This is the most important receiver-side sizing choice.

Beginners should usually start with Fixed or Multiplier.

Lot offset / symbol multiplier map

Useful when you want more precise lot tuning, including per-symbol adjustments.

Leave unchanged unless needed.

Risk % / Risk money / TX balance reference / virtual SL if TX has no SL

These settings become important only when you intentionally use risk-based sizing.

Do not use them for the first test unless you already understand that sizing model.

Min lot / Max lot

Clamp receiver lot size into an allowed range.

Useful protection against invalid or undesired sizing.

Max exposure / max trades per symbol / max split orders

Extra safety and structure for receiver-side position handling.

Useful for users who want tighter operational limits.

MT5 netting mode

MT5-only setting related to netting-account behavior.

Leave at default unless you clearly understand your broker/account model and why you need to change it.

Currency conversion TX -> RX

Useful when source and receiver account currencies differ.

Normally worth keeping enabled where applicable.

Max spread / spread map / max deviation vs TX price

Extra execution protection settings.

Good for users who want tighter control over poor spread or price drift conditions.

===== 5) EXECUTION / PROTECTION =====

Slippage

Controls allowed execution tolerance.

Leave at default unless your broker requires tuning.

MT5 filling mode

MT5-only execution behavior.

Automatic/default handling is usually the correct starting point.

Auto-adjust SL/TP for stop/freeze levels

Helps compatibility when the broker’s stop/freeze rules would otherwise block direct level placement.

Recommended to keep enabled.

TP/SL multiplier and offset settings

Allow you to widen, tighten, or shift copied protective levels.

Leave at default until the standard workflow is already working correctly.

Reverse direction

Reverses BUY to SELL and SELL to BUY on the receiver.

When Copy SL/TP is enabled, SyncGuard also remaps protective levels appropriately for reverse logic.

No-SL Policy

Allow = keep normal behavior

= keep normal behavior Skip = do not copy trades that have no source SL

= do not copy trades that have no source SL Risk-Only = use virtual SL distance for risk sizing only, without placing a real receiver SL

= use virtual SL distance for risk sizing only, without placing a real receiver SL Inject Protective SL = place a protective receiver SL when the source has no SL

Partial Close Policy

Exact = mirror partial closes normally

= mirror partial closes normally Ignore = ignore partial-close events and wait for the final close

= ignore partial-close events and wait for the final close Full Close on First Partial = fully close the copied leg when the first partial event is received

CloseBy-aware handling

Where broker/account support native CloseBy, SyncGuard can use CloseBy-aware handling to stay closer to the source workflow.

If native CloseBy is unavailable, SyncGuard falls back safely to normal close behavior while keeping exposure aligned.

RX close FIFO / close only if price not worse / better-price tolerance

Advanced close-side execution controls.

Useful only when your workflow or broker constraints require them.

RX retry on execution errors

Retries temporary execution failures.

Recommended to keep enabled for practical resilience.

RX max retries / base retry delay / retry interval

Control how retries are performed.

Most users should leave them at default values.

RX auto-stop after N trades / after N seconds / close copier trades on auto-stop / auto-stop mode

Useful for users who want receiver sessions to stop automatically after chosen limits.

Leave disabled unless that behavior is part of your plan.

RX multi-receiver safe mode

Recommended when one TX serves multiple RX terminals.

Helps keep multi-receiver setups safer and cleaner.

RX delete processed events / move processed events to events_done

Housekeeping options for processed local files.

Most users should leave defaults unchanged.

===== 6) SAFETY / SESSION / BASKET =====

Daily loss limit / max drawdown / daily profit limit

Receiver-side protection rules.

Useful once you already understand your acceptable operational limits.

Pause copier on safety trigger / CloseAll copier on safety trigger

Decide how the receiver reacts when a safety rule is hit.

Pause is easier to manage for many users; CloseAll is stronger and should be used carefully.

Basket Close & Stop

Lets you stop a copier session based on basket profit conditions for copier-owned trades.

Can use Open Profit or Closed + Open Profit logic depending on your workflow.

Safety trigger cooldown

Prevents repeated safety actions from firing too rapidly.

Usually best left at default.

Enable session filter / allowed days / session times / session gate applies to OPEN only or ALL

Let you restrict copying to certain days and time windows.

Leave disabled unless you intentionally want time-based control.

===== 7) MONITORING / PANEL / REPORTING =====

Show on-chart panel

Main visual status dashboard.

Recommended for daily operation.

Panel compact mode

Smaller panel layout.

Useful when chart space is limited.

Panel show advanced diagnostics

Shows richer monitoring information.

Useful for advanced users and troubleshooting.

Panel detail rows

Controls how many TX/RX detail rows are shown.

Useful when you want more visibility in larger local setups.

Enable runtime analytics

Turns analytics tracking on.

Useful when you want more than Journal-only visibility.

Export analytics CSV snapshots

Writes current CSV reports.

Useful for operational review and troubleshooting.

Append analytics history CSV

Writes longer-term history files.

Enable together with CSV snapshot export when you want ongoing records.

Report interval

Controls how often report output is refreshed.

Default behavior is usually fine.

Notify on success / notify on errors / use Push / use Email / email subject prefix / notify throttle

Optional notification tools for users who actively monitor the copier.

Use them only if your MetaTrader notification setup already works correctly.

===== 8) ADVANCED / DIAG =====

Diagnostics mode

Produces more detailed logs.

Enable only when troubleshooting.

Auto-recover resync cooldown

Limits how often automatic resync can repeat.

Default is normally appropriate.

Days to keep files

Controls local file retention.

Useful only when you intentionally want shorter or longer file history.

Timer interval / protocol version / I/O throttle / RX cap events per cycle / RX max files per cycle / RX max ms per cycle / RX scan batch size

These are advanced operational tuning controls.

Most users should leave them unchanged.

12. Recommended setup recipes

Recipe A - Easiest first demo test

TX on source, RX on destination

Same Channel ID on both terminals

Clear TX ID and RX ID

Lot mode = Fixed

Fixed lot = 0.01

Copy SL/TP = enabled

Auto-recover = enabled

RX snapshot on start = enabled

Leave the rest at default

Recipe B - Same-size copying

Lot mode = Same

Optional lot offset only if needed

Check Min lot and Max lot values

Recipe C - Smaller receiver size

Lot mode = Multiplier

Lot multiplier = for example 0.5

Recipe D - Fixed receiver lot

Lot mode = Fixed

Fixed lot = for example 0.01 or 0.02

Recipe E - Different broker symbol names

Keep RX auto-detect prefix/suffix enabled first

If needed, use Symbol map

Use manual prefix or suffix only when the broker naming pattern is consistent

Recipe F - One transmitter to multiple receivers

Use a different RX ID for each receiver

Keep RX multi-receiver safe mode enabled

Test each receiver separately before live use

Use the panel and optional reporting to monitor receiver activity more clearly

Recipe G - Safer spread handling

Set a reasonable Max spread

Use safer price-quality controls only after the basic copy path is already working

Recipe H - Investor-password transmitter workflow

Log the TX terminal into the source account with investor password

Set that terminal to TX mode

Set the destination terminal to RX mode

Use the same Channel ID on both terminals

Use a small fixed lot on RX for the first test

Test on demo first before any live workflow

Recipe I - Self Copier workflow

Use SELF COPIER only after you understand the normal TX/RX workflow

Start with very small demo volume

Keep anti-loop defaults unchanged

On MT5, use hedging accounts only

Recipe J - More visible operational setup

Keep the panel enabled

Use normal layout first, not compact

Enable advanced diagnostics only when you want more detail

Enable analytics and CSV reporting only after the basic path already works

Recipe K - More controlled complex receiver workflow

Start with the basic setup working first

Use receiver-side portfolio-aware control only after you understand your symbol-overlap workflow

Begin with the less aggressive setting before moving to stricter control

Use no-SL policy and partial-close policy only after you know why you need them

Recipe L - Basket-managed receiver workflow

Use basket stop only after the base copier path is already stable

Keep the scope focused on copier-owned trades

Test Open Profit and Closed + Open Profit behavior on demo before using live

13. Common mistakes

Using different Channel IDs on TX and RX

Forgetting to enable AutoTrading

Using the wrong MT4/MT5 product for the platform combination

Not checking broker symbol differences

Using the same RX ID for multiple receivers

Changing advanced settings before the first successful demo test

Using a lot mode they do not fully understand

Testing reverse mode, basket stop, or Self Copier before the standard copy path works

Turning on too many filters at once and then not knowing what blocked the copy

Trying live accounts before completing a full demo test

14. Troubleshooting by symptom

Problem: nothing copies at all

Is one terminal set to TX and the other to RX? Do both terminals use the same Channel ID? Are both terminals running in the same Windows environment? Is AutoTrading enabled? Does the TX terminal actually show the source account activity you want to copy?

Problem: receiver cannot find the symbol

Check broker symbol names carefully. Keep RX auto-detect prefix/suffix enabled first. If needed, add Symbol map. Use manual prefix/suffix only when the naming pattern is consistent.

Problem: RX attached late and open trades did not align

Keep RX snapshot on start enabled. Keep TX allow RX snapshot requests enabled. Keep RX snapshot when new TX found enabled. Keep RX wait for snapshot before following a new TX baseline enabled.

Problem: panel shows waiting or recovery-related state for too long

Confirm TX and RX are on the same Channel ID. Confirm the transmitter is actually running. Confirm snapshot-related settings are enabled. Check the Journal. Use panel actions such as Snapshot or Resync only when needed and only after checking the setup basics.

Problem: one receiver lags behind in a multi-receiver setup

Confirm every receiver has a unique RX ID. Keep RX multi-receiver safe mode enabled. Use the transmitter panel to monitor receiver activity more clearly. Enable analytics/CSV reporting if you need more structured visibility.

Problem: CSV files do not appear

Enable runtime analytics. Enable analytics CSV snapshot export. If you want history files, also enable analytics history logging. Give the reporting interval enough time to run.

Problem: copied volume looks wrong

Check Lot mode first. Check Fixed lot or Multiplier settings. Check Min lot / Max lot. Check symbol-specific multipliers or risk-based settings if you use them.

Problem: trades are blocked by filters or policies

Check symbol allow/block lists. Check magic allow/block lists. Check comment filters. Check no-SL policy. Check session filters and price-quality restrictions.

Problem: copied orders are delayed or skipped unexpectedly

Check copy delay and open delay settings. Check max event age and old-OPEN expiry settings. Check spread and price-quality restrictions. Check session filters.

Problem: partial-close behavior is not what you expected

Check the current Partial Close Policy. Use Exact if you want normal mirroring. Use Ignore or Full Close on First Partial only when that behavior is intentional.

Problem: basket stop behavior seems unexpected

Check whether the mode is Open Profit or Closed + Open Profit. Check money and percent targets carefully. Confirm you understand the copier-owned trade scope before using it live.

Problem: Self Copier behaves unexpectedly

Test it on demo only first. Confirm anti-loop defaults were not weakened. On MT5, confirm the account is a hedging account.

15. Full test before live use

Before moving to live accounts, test the following on demo:

Open one market order Confirm the copied open Modify stop loss or take profit Place one pending order Modify the pending order Delete/cancel the pending order Close one trade fully If possible, test one partial close Test reverse mode if you plan to use it Test no-SL policy if you plan to use it Test basket stop if you plan to use it Restart one terminal and confirm the copier recovers correctly Test one late RX attach with snapshot recovery If relevant, test one transmitter to multiple receivers If relevant, test symbol mapping across different broker symbol names If relevant, test analytics/CSV reporting output If relevant, test Self Copier on demo If relevant, test CloseBy-aware handling only on supported broker/account setups

16. Final advice

The copier includes many settings because it is designed for both simple and advanced workflows. That does not mean you should configure everything on day one.

The best approach for most users is:

start with the simplest possible setup confirm one successful copied demo trade then confirm modify / pending / close behavior then confirm restart / late-attach behavior if relevant then configure symbol handling if needed then adjust lot sizing only after that explore reverse mode, no-SL policies, partial-close policies, basket stop, filters, safety rules, analytics/reporting, and more advanced control features

This step-by-step approach gives the fastest success and reduces mistakes.

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