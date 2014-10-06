SIBOS 2014 - Bitcoin has received another advocate in the form of Bill Gates

. The statement from the Microsoft founder is an indication that he no longer considers Bitcoin merely a technological tour-de-force but more than that. Bill Gates gave the final speech at SIBOS 2014, the annual SWIFT banking conference.The event is being held this year in Boston and attracting participants from financial and banking services industry. In his speech, Bill Gates shared his vast well of experience with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations’ efforts to combat financial inequality around the world and also talked about the promising digital currency technology.. Thus, so far from his statements about Bitcoin, it is clear that he now recognizes the promise of Blockchain technology.Eric Schatzker asked about the need to move money from place to place and the cost to do so i.e. the overhead vis-à-vis Bitcoin. Answering to the question Bill Gates said that Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be. According to him Bitcoin is better than currency in that users don’t have to be physically in the same place and of course for large transactions currency can get pretty inconvenient.