Weekly digest May 4-8: Main events from U.K. election and its impact on pound and FTSE to fresh U.S. data

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: United Kingdom in focus: how will sterling and FTSE be impacted after Conservatives' victory?



This week's main events, analysis: U.S. jobs news; Eurozone economic outlook; Greek drama



Forex market news: Outlook



Commodity market news: Outlook



Company news: City of London at advantage after Cameron's victory; International investors rushing back into UK; Alibaba's success story and why you should not buy it

