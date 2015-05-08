Weekly digest May 4-8: Main events from U.K. election and its impact on pound and FTSE to fresh U.S. data
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest May 4-8: Main events from U.K. election and its impact on pound and FTSE to fresh U.S. data

8 May 2015, 14:24
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: United Kingdom in focus: how will sterling and FTSE be impacted after Conservatives' victory?

This week's main events, analysis: U.S. jobs news; Eurozone economic outlook; Greek drama

Forex market news: Outlook

Commodity market news: Outlook

Company news: City of London at advantage after Cameron's victory; International investors rushing back into UK; Alibaba's success story and why you should not buy it

Self-development for traders: Three ways bear market could hit next time; Trading principles; Currency and symbols

#forex news, xau/usd, GBP/USD, weekly digest, David Cameron, Greek crisis, UK general election