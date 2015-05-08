Weekly digest May 4-8: Main events from U.K. election and its impact on pound and FTSE to fresh U.S. data

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: United Kingdom in focus: how will sterling and FTSE be impacted after Conservatives' victory?
- MQL5 Blogs: Deloitte: Five key market indicators to watch after UK election - Analysis
- Bloomberg: Cameron Set to Return With U.K. Majority as SNP Sweeps Scotland
- Wall Street Journal: UK Election Results — Live Analysis and Reaction
- BloombergView: Three Worries for Sterling Lovers
- Bloomberg: The Markets After the U.K. Election, in Four Charts
- MQL5 Blogs: UK election: 'Brexit' as a new risk to the British currency
- CNBC: UK election: Now what? Scottish surge and ‘Brexit’
- MQL5 Blogs: Markit: UK businesses upbeat about 2015 despite worries about May election
This week's main events, analysis: U.S. jobs news; Eurozone economic outlook; Greek drama
- MarketWatch: Why bad jobs news turns out good news for stocks
- MarketWatch: Four keys to the April jobs report
- CNBC: Trading on jobs report? Forget it
- MQL5 Blogs: How German Bund-investors lost 25 years of yield in two weeks - Bloomberg
- Bloomberg: Varoufakis Says Greece Ready to Take EU Impasse Down to the Wire
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: Strong dollar is to blame for soft US GDP
- MQL5 Blogs: EC: Eurozone economic growth stronger this year
- MarketWatch: This may be Greece’s biggest brain drain since the death of Socrates
- CNBC: China exports, imports fall sharply in April
Forex market news: Outlook
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 8, 2015
- FXStreet: Dollar rebounds broadly on lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims: May 8, 2015
- Investing.com: Tories' Victory Stuns Polls, but Jobs Data To Determine Dollar's Fate
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin News: New Banking Platform for Gold, Coinzone to launch wallets for European currencies, Ukrainian Bitcoin Exchange Hacked
- FXStreet: Brazil – The monetary tightening is not over yet
Commodity market news: Outlook
- Bloomberg: Does Oil Hold the Key to the Next U.S. Recession?
- CNBC: This contrarian indicator says the oil rally is over
- CNBC: Saudi Arabia: More to the market than oil
- FXStreet: Gold Analysis: XAU/USD - All eyes on Non-farm payrolls
- FXEmpire: Comex Gold Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – May 8, 2015 Forecast
- MarketWatch: Still too many gold bulls — and that’s bearish
Company news: City of London at advantage after Cameron's victory; International investors rushing back into UK; Alibaba's success story and why you should not buy it
- Bloomberg: City of London Dodges Bullet as Cameron Wins, But EU Vote Looms
- Guardian: International investors rush back into UK property market
- CNBC: UK luxury real estate seen surging on Tory win
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil industry jobs cuts - the worst may be over
- BloombergView: Don't Buy Alibaba's Success Story
- MarketWatch: Who is Alibaba’s new CEO?
- CNBC: Uber offers up to $3B for Nokia mapping unit
- New York Times: Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Agree to Erase Debts From Credit Reports After Bankruptcies
Self-development for traders: Three ways bear market could hit next time; Trading principles; Currency and symbols
- CNBC: These stocks could surge on a Fed rate hike
- MQL5 Blogs: How bear market could hit next time - Analysis
- CNNMoney: Working, but still poor
- MQL5 Blogs: How to Trade: Trading Principles - Know When You Are Wrong
- MQL5 Blogs: Currency and Symbols: names, majors, crosses, swissy, loonie, aussie, cable, kiwi, buck, and the pairs