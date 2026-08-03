Gold Adaptive EA MT5 1.0: Complete User Manual

Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for Gold trading. The current public Market release is version 1.0, corresponding to source version 1.00.

Official product page: Gold Adaptive EA MT5

This manual explains installation, the two user inputs, safe testing, normal operation, risk controls, and troubleshooting. It does not disclose the proprietary entry models and does not promise profitability. Automated trading can lose money, and historical Strategy Tester results cannot guarantee future performance.

1. What the Expert Advisor Does

Gold Adaptive EA MT5 monitors the Gold symbol on the chart and runs several built-in trading models and market filters. It analyzes more than one timeframe, selects entries only when the relevant internal conditions are satisfied, places its own orders, and manages its own positions.

The EA is intended to reduce manual configuration. You do not select an entry strategy from the Inputs tab. The public version exposes only the base trade identifier and the base lot setting. Strategy selection, filters, stop placement, target placement, and position management are handled internally.

The EA can:

analyze the chart's Gold symbol using multiple internal timeframes;

open Buy or Sell positions when a built-in model produces a valid setup;

attach and update protective trade levels where required by the active model;

manage positions opened with its own identifiers;

reject a new order when the symbol is not tradable, the market session is closed, broker volume rules are not satisfied, free margin is insufficient, or internal exposure checks reject the request;

skip entries when current spread or market data does not satisfy the active model.

The EA does not:

guarantee that a trade will be opened every day;

guarantee profit, recovery, or a maximum drawdown;

convert a non-Gold chart into Gold;

bypass the broker's minimum lot, lot step, maximum lot, margin, session, or execution rules;

continue trading while MetaTrader 5, the chart, Algo Trading, or the computer/VPS is stopped.

2. Requirements and Intended Setup

Use MetaTrader 5 with a broker that offers Gold. The common symbol name is XAUUSD , but a broker may add a suffix or prefix, for example XAUUSDm or GOLD . The EA reads the symbol of the chart to which it is attached, so open the exact Gold chart supplied by your broker.

The recommended chart timeframe is M15. Internally, the EA may request history from several timeframes, including M15, H1, H4, D1, and MN1. Allow MetaTrader 5 to download enough history before evaluating the result of a test or expecting live signals.

Before live use, confirm:

the symbol is Gold and its quotes are updating;

Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5 and in the EA properties;

automated trading is permitted by the broker for this account and symbol;

the account has sufficient free margin;

the broker's minimum volume and volume step are compatible with the selected Base_Lot ;

spread and execution conditions are acceptable for Gold;

no other copy of the EA uses the same Magic_Number on the same account unless that arrangement was deliberately tested.

3. Installation

Download Gold Adaptive EA MT5 from the official MQL5 Market product page. In MetaTrader 5, open Navigator and locate the EA under Expert Advisors or Market. Open the broker's Gold chart. Select M15 as the chart timeframe. Drag Gold Adaptive EA MT5 onto the chart. In the Common tab, enable Allow Algo Trading. In the Inputs tab, review Magic_Number and Base_Lot . Click OK. Confirm that Algo Trading is enabled on the MetaTrader toolbar and that the EA remains attached to the chart.

Do not install the same build from an unofficial file or third-party download. The Market version is the public release covered by this manual.

4. Quick Start on a Demo Account

For the first run, use a demo account and the default inputs:

Magic_Number = 999999

Base_Lot = 0.01

Attach the EA to the broker's Gold M15 chart. Leave MetaTrader running long enough to load all required timeframes. Check Toolbox → Experts and Toolbox → Journal for initialization or trading errors.

The absence of an immediate trade is normal. The EA is selective and processes its built-in models only when their timing, price, spread, market-session, and risk conditions allow it. Do not increase Base_Lot merely because no position opened shortly after installation.

5. Input Parameters

The following labels reproduce the actual user-facing source identifiers. The current version has only two input parameters.

Magic_Number

Default: 999999

Magic_Number is the base identifier used to distinguish trades belonging to this EA. The EA derives its internal trade identifiers from this base while keeping the strategy components under one configured installation.

Use a positive value that is not used by another Expert Advisor on the same account. If you run another copy for a separate test, assign a different positive value. Changing Magic_Number after positions have already been opened may prevent the new instance from recognizing those earlier positions as belonging to its current identifier range.

When Magic_Number is zero or negative, the source falls back to its internal default base. A positive explicit value is therefore clearer for normal use and troubleshooting.

Base_Lot

Default: 0.01

Base_Lot controls the user volume scale. The default value represents the standard scale used by the public build. Internal requested volumes are scaled from this base and then normalized to the broker's volume rules.

The final order volume can be lower than an internal request or the order can be skipped because the EA also checks:

the symbol's minimum and maximum volume;

the symbol's volume step;

current account equity;

available free margin;

an internal equity-based volume cap;

an internal projected-margin cap.

If a scaled request is below the broker's minimum volume, the EA may skip the entry rather than round it up when the user has deliberately selected a smaller scale. If Base_Lot is 0 , new requested volume normalizes to zero and new entries cannot be opened. This is not an emergency-close command and does not replace removing the EA or managing existing positions.

Increase Base_Lot only after Strategy Tester and demo validation on the same broker conditions you intend to use. A larger value increases exposure and potential loss.

6. How Trading and Position Management Work

The EA uses the symbol of its chart. It loads price data from its required timeframes and evaluates several internal model groups. Each group has its own timing, entry, spread, stop, target, and management rules. These rules are part of the compiled product and are not user inputs.

When an entry is considered, the EA verifies that the symbol is tradable, the broker's trading session is open, a valid tick is available, the requested volume is allowed, and sufficient margin remains. A trade request can therefore be rejected before it reaches the broker.

After a position opens, the EA continues to manage positions associated with its own symbol and identifiers. Management can include protective-level updates and model-specific exits. Keep the chart and terminal running. Closing MetaTrader, removing the EA, disabling Algo Trading, or stopping the VPS prevents local management logic from continuing.

Do not manually change an EA position unless you accept that manual action may conflict with its internal management. If you need to stop a test, first disable new automated actions, then review and close remaining positions deliberately.

7. Built-in Safety Checks

Gold Adaptive EA MT5 includes execution checks, but they are not a promise of capital protection.

Before increasing exposure, the source checks the broker's trading mode, current tick, volume boundaries, required margin, free margin, account equity, current margin, and internal exposure limits. It also respects broker trading sessions and can reject entries when the market is closed.

Volume is normalized down to the symbol's lot step. The EA does not force an invalid order size through the broker. It can also suppress a trade if the internally calculated amount becomes too small for the broker's minimum volume.

These controls reduce invalid or excessive requests. They cannot prevent losses caused by market gaps, slippage, widened spread, broker rejection, disconnection, terminal shutdown, VPS failure, or the trading logic itself.

8. Strategy Tester Procedure

Open View → Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5. Select Gold Adaptive EA MT5. Select the broker's Gold symbol. Use M15 as the testing timeframe. Prefer Every tick based on real ticks when the broker provides sufficient history. Choose a representative multi-year date range rather than a short favorable interval. Set realistic deposit, leverage, commission, and execution assumptions. Start with the default Magic_Number and Base_Lot . Review drawdown, number of trades, losing periods, margin use, and stability across years—not only net profit. Repeat with worse spread and execution assumptions before moving to demo.

A good backtest is only a simulation. Different symbol specifications, history, spread, commission, leverage, timezone, and execution can materially change results.

9. Demo Validation Procedure

Run the EA on a demo account from the same broker intended for live use.

Attach one instance to the broker's Gold M15 chart. Keep Base_Lot at the minimum sensible value. Confirm that all required timeframes load without repeated history errors. Confirm that the Experts and Journal tabs show successful initialization. Wait for actual market conditions rather than forcing an entry. When a trade opens, verify its symbol, volume, protective levels, comment, and identifier. Confirm that management continues after new ticks and new bars. Restart MetaTrader once during the demo period and verify that the EA initializes correctly and continues recognizing its relevant positions. Compare observed spread, slippage, commission, and swap with Strategy Tester assumptions. Run the demo long enough to observe more than one market condition.

Move to live trading only if the behavior, loss profile, broker compatibility, and operational requirements are understood. Start with the smallest acceptable exposure.

10. Monitoring During Operation

Check MetaTrader regularly even when the EA runs on a VPS.

Monitor:

the connection indicator and incoming ticks;

whether Algo Trading remains enabled;

the Experts and Journal tabs for trade or data errors;

free margin and current exposure;

spread around rollover, news, and low-liquidity periods;

whether the correct Gold symbol and EA instance remain active;

VPS availability and terminal restarts.

Push notifications or external monitoring can help detect downtime, but they do not replace checking the terminal and account.

11. Troubleshooting

The EA does not initialize

Confirm that all required files were installed through the MQL5 Market, MetaTrader is current, and Algo Trading is allowed. Check Experts and Journal for the first error. If historical data is missing, open the relevant Gold timeframes and allow them to load.

The EA initializes but does not open trades

This can be normal. Check that the chart is the broker's Gold symbol, the market session is open, quotes are current, spread is reasonable, and free margin is sufficient. The active model may have no valid setup. Do not treat inactivity as proof of an error.

The journal reports invalid volume or there are no entries with a small Base_Lot

Check the symbol's minimum volume and volume step in Specification. The scaled volume may be below the broker minimum or may normalize to zero. Use a broker/account type compatible with small Gold volumes; do not raise the lot without understanding the resulting risk.

An order is rejected

Review the exact broker error in Experts and Journal. Common causes include market closed, trading disabled, insufficient margin, invalid stops, unsupported volume, price change, or connection failure. Correct the broker/account condition before changing the EA settings.

The EA trades the wrong instrument

The EA uses the chart symbol. Remove it from the incorrect chart and attach it only to the broker's Gold chart. The name does not have to be exactly XAUUSD , but the instrument must represent Gold.

Positions are not recognized after changing Magic_Number

Restore the original value used when those positions were opened, or manage the positions manually. Do not change the identifier during an active run without a documented migration plan.

Trading stops after closing the terminal

The EA runs locally. Keep MetaTrader and the chart running on a stable PC or VPS with Algo Trading enabled.

12. Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the EA on EURUSD, indices, or cryptocurrencies?

No. The product is designed for Gold. Use the exact Gold symbol supplied by your broker.

Must the broker call Gold XAUUSD ?

No. The EA reads the chart symbol, so broker suffixes and prefixes can work. You must still verify in Strategy Tester and on demo that the symbol is the broker's Gold instrument and that its specifications are compatible.

Does the chart timeframe change the strategy?

Use M15 as recommended. The EA also reads several internal timeframes directly. Changing the visible chart timeframe does not convert it into a different strategy, but using the documented M15 setup makes installation and monitoring consistent.

What is the safest Base_Lot ?

There is no universally safe lot. Start with 0.01 or the smallest compatible demo setting, then assess exposure relative to account equity, leverage, broker contract size, drawdown tolerance, and observed execution.

Can I run more than one copy?

Technically separate copies can use different positive Magic_Number values, but combined exposure can be much higher than one instance. Test the exact multi-instance arrangement on demo first. One instance on one Gold symbol is the simplest supported setup.

Will the EA recover previous losses?

No recovery is guaranteed. The EA can have losing trades and losing periods. Do not increase volume in an attempt to force recovery.

Does the EA require a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but the EA needs MetaTrader to remain connected and running. A stable VPS is useful when continuous operation is required.

Is a profitable backtest enough to start live trading?

No. Validate with realistic costs, multiple market periods, stress assumptions, and a broker-matched demo forward test before considering live use.

13. Pre-Live Checklist

Official Market version 1.0 installed.

Correct broker Gold symbol selected.

M15 chart used.

Historical data loaded for all required timeframes.

Algo Trading enabled globally and for the EA.

Unique positive Magic_Number confirmed.

Base_Lot tested against broker minimum volume and account risk.

Real-tick Strategy Tester run reviewed beyond net profit.

Demo forward behavior checked on the intended broker.

Spread, commission, swap, leverage, and execution understood.

VPS or PC uptime monitoring in place.

Maximum acceptable loss and emergency procedure defined by the user.

14. Final Notes

Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is intentionally simple at the input level, but it remains a multi-model automated trading system. Treat the two inputs as operational controls, not as a substitute for due diligence. Keep exposure small, use a unique identifier, validate the broker's Gold specifications, and monitor the terminal after deployment.

For the current release and download, use the official Gold Adaptive EA MT5 product page.