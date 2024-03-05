Speculator's diary, entry №10 (04.12.2023). Yield 30'008 %.

Deal with XAU/USD. Yield 30'008,00%.





In order for two previously opened long positions on the XAU/USD instrument on the “AN” account to be closed with a total profit of 300USD, a take profit order was placed at $2,135.00 per ounce.

On 12/04/2023, gold quotes showed a sharp increase (Fig. 10-1), as a result of which two positions were closed at take profit.

A profit of 300.16 USD was obtained by two transactions with volumes of 0.01 lot and 0.02 lot closed at $2135.05 per ounce (Fig. 10-2).

The first trade with a volume of 0.01 lot brought a profit of 131.28USD due to a price change of 7.36% within 45 days. The second transaction with a volume of 0.02 lot brought a profit of 168.88USD due to a price change of 4.22% within 5 days.





Trading on FOREX requires diversification not only of market risks, but also of risks associated with brokerage companies. In this regard, it was decided to distribute part of the profit received on the “AN” account between two accounts “Priceforecast” and “Marketforecast” in different currencies and continue trading with the results reflected in the consolidated report in the form of a summary table (Fig. 10-3).





“AN” – initial account with a starting deposit of 3USD.

“Costforecast” is an account opened with an initial deposit of 300USD.

“Quotesforecast” – an account opened with an initial deposit of 10’000RUB (104.77USD at the rate of 95.4472).

“Forexforecast” – an account opened with an initial deposit of 1’000CNY (136.61USD at the rate of 7.3201).

“Priceforecast” – an account opened with an initial deposit of 15’000RUB (165.91USD at the rate of 90.4105).

“Marketforecast” – an account opened with an initial deposit of 100EUR (108.88USD at the rate of 1.0888).

You can monitor transactions carried out on your accounts online by following the links posted on the costforecast website in the “trading signals” section: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/tradingsignals-en/

More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/