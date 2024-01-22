Speculator's diary, entry №6 (20.10.2023).

Deal with XAU/USD.





As of 10/20/2023, the FMFS-I model (Fig. 6-1) of the upcoming dynamics of gold prices suggests the development of a bullish trend as part of the continued formation of the 3rd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in blue, which implies repeated updating of global highs on the chart above the mark $2100 per ounce.





Considering the low probability of gold prices falling below 1955, a decision was made on the “costforecast” account to open a long position on the XAU/USD instrument at 1988.71 with a volume of 0.3 lot (Fig. 6-2).









More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

You can monitor transactions carried out on your accounts online by following the links posted on the costforecast website in the “trading signals” section: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/tradingsignals-en/

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/