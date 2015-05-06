Bitcoin News: New Banking Platform for Gold, Coinzone to launch wallets for European currencies, Ukrainian Bitcoin Exchange Hacked

Canadian Company Announces New Banking Platform for Gold



Canadian company BitGold, Inc. recently announced the launch of its new Gold-based banking platform. The platform, as stated in the company’s press release, will allow people to create free vault storage accounts. It will further help users to spend and receive payments in Gold, just with the help of a text message..



Bitcoin Wallet Company Coinzone to Entertain European Currencies



Romania based Bitcoin wallet company Coinzone recently announced to launch specific wallets for European currencies. The summer-scheduled launch has been confirmed right after ensuring the existing legal framework and privacy policies of the Euro zone, Coinzone said. The company also informed of including best-grade security solutions in the wallet, including the multi-layer verification service.



Ukrainian Bitcoin Exchange Hacked



Ukrainian Bitcoin Exchange BTCTRADE.COM.UA recently went offline following a security breach that took away an undisclosed number of Bitcoins. The company’s official threat informed as stated below:

“Unfortunately, today we experienced yet another hack. We’re clearing up amount of losses, please be patient. Don’t send money to the exchange’s wallets.”

This was the second time when BTCTRADE faced a successful hacking attempt, something that automatically raises suspicions over its poor security management practices.