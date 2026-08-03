Supply and Demand MTF MT5 1.22: Complete User Manual

Supply and Demand MTF MT5 is a chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays supply and demand zones from as many as three selected timeframes on one chart and can notify you when zones form, break, or contain the current price. The current public MQL5 Market release is version 1.22, matching source version 1.22.

Official product page: Supply and Demand MTF MT5

The indicator is an analysis tool. It does not open, modify, or close trades. A displayed zone is not a promise that price will reverse, and the indicator does not guarantee profit or prevent losses.

1. What the Indicator Does

Supply and Demand MTF MT5 finds and draws chart areas associated with supply and demand structures. A supply zone is displayed above or around a price area identified by the selected calculation method. A demand zone is displayed below or around such an area. The indicator can show:

zones for the main selected timeframe;

zones for additional timeframe #1;

zones for additional timeframe #2;

separate colors and line styles for each timeframe group;

zone width values in pips;

only zones that have not yet been tested by price;

zones with a fixed width or with boundaries derived from the source candles;

terminal alerts, push notifications, and email notifications;

a keyboard shortcut that hides or restores the drawn objects.

The indicator calculates on the symbol of the chart to which it is attached. It is multi-timeframe, so the visible chart period and the three configured zone periods can be different.

2. Requirements

You need:

MetaTrader 5;

the official MQL5 Market installation of Supply and Demand MTF MT5;

sufficient price history for every selected timeframe;

an active terminal connection for current quotes and new alerts;

MetaTrader notification settings configured if push or email delivery is required.

The indicator works in the main chart window. It does not require Algo Trading permission to place trades because it does not trade. MetaTrader must remain open and connected for live recalculation and notifications.

3. Installation

Open the official MQL5 Market product page in MetaTrader 5 or the MQL5 website. Download and install Supply and Demand MTF MT5 through the Market. In MetaTrader 5, open the chart and symbol you want to analyze. In Navigator, find the indicator under Market or Indicators. Drag it onto the chart. Review the Inputs tab before clicking OK. Allow MetaTrader to load history for the main and additional timeframes. Confirm that colored supply and demand zones appear after enough bars have been processed.

Do not install an unofficial executable or enter a license value received from an unknown third party.

License input

The source-backed build contains the visible input licenseKey . If your installed build displays this field, enter only a key supplied through the official product or vendor process. Do not share the key in screenshots, public comments, set files, or support messages visible to other users. If your Market installation handles activation without this field, do not invent a key. A failed source-level activation check causes the indicator to remove itself from the chart.

4. Quick Start

For a simple first test:

Open a liquid symbol on a timeframe you regularly use. Leave Type of zone at StandartZones . Leave Timeframe of main zones at Current . Set Timeframe of additional zones #1 to a higher timeframe, such as H1. Set Timeframe of additional zones #2 to another higher timeframe, such as H4. Leave Show only untested zones disabled until you understand the full zone history. Keep Alert when price is in zone disabled during the first visual check. Click OK and wait for all three timeframe histories to load. Confirm which colors belong to the main, additional #1, and additional #2 zones.

This arrangement is only an example for learning the display. Select timeframes that fit your own analysis horizon and verify the result on a demo chart before using zones in any trading decision.

5. Input Parameters

The labels below reproduce the current source comments shown to the user in MetaTrader 5. Internal source identifiers are intentionally omitted. The source-backed version contains 34 inputs.

Activation

#### licenseKey

Default: Please put your license key here

This is the only input without a separate source-comment label. Use it only when the installed build requires an official key. An invalid or missing required key prevents normal initialization.

Zone confirmation and filtering

#### Print zones only after full outside bar close

Default: true

When enabled, the indicator waits for the relevant outside-bar confirmation before displaying the zone. This can delay a zone compared with an earlier, less-confirmed display. Disable it only if you understand that a zone may be shown before that confirmation.

#### Show only untested zones

Default: false

When enabled, zones already touched or tested by price are filtered from the display. When disabled, both tested and untested qualifying zones may remain visible according to the calculation logic.

Zone calculation

#### Type of zone

Default: StandartZones

Selects how zone boundaries are calculated:

StandartZones — uses the standard boundary method based on neighboring candle open/close values. The spelling is the exact option shown by the source.

ZonesWithFullCandles — uses the full source candle range for the relevant boundary.

ZonesWithWicksOnly — derives the zone from wick-related candle boundaries.

CertainZoneWidth — uses the fixed size selected in Width of zone .

. EngulfZones — identifies zones formed by engulfing structures.

Different methods can produce different zone positions and sizes on the same history. Compare them visually before choosing one for regular use.

#### Width of zone

Default: 15

Sets the zone width in pips when Type of zone is CertainZoneWidth . The source normalizes pip size for symbols with three or five price digits. A value suitable for one symbol may be inappropriate for another because volatility and contract quoting differ.

Main timeframe appearance

#### Colour of main TF Supply levels

Default: OrangeRed

Sets the color of supply zones from the main selected timeframe.

#### Colour of main TF Demand levels

Default: SeaGreen

Sets the color of demand zones from the main selected timeframe.

#### Type of line for main TF zones

Default: STYLE_SOLID

Sets the MetaTrader line style used for the main-timeframe zone borders.

#### Width of line for main TF zones

Default: 1

Sets the border-line width for main-timeframe zones. Very wide lines can obscure nearby prices on a crowded chart.

#### Draw main zones with background

Default: true

Fills the main-timeframe zone area with its configured color. Disable it to keep only zone borders.

#### Show the zone width

Default: true

Shows the calculated width of each zone in pips.

#### Font size of zone width display

Default: 8

Sets the font size used for the zone-width text.

#### Colour of zone size display

Default: White

Sets the color of the zone-width text. Choose a color that contrasts with the chart background and zone fills.

Timeframes and history

#### Timeframe of main zones

Default: Current

Selects the main zone timeframe. Current follows the chart timeframe. Available source options are Current , M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1.

#### Timeframe of additional zones #1

Default: Current

Selects additional timeframe #1. Choose a different period when you want a higher- or lower-timeframe layer on the same chart.

#### Timeframe of additional zones #2

Default: Current

Selects additional timeframe #2. If all three timeframe inputs remain at Current , all three groups analyze the chart period and can overlap.

#### Max bars to calculate

Default: 3000

Limits the historical bars processed. A larger value can display more historical zones but requires more calculation and more chart objects. If the chart becomes slow, reduce this value before removing useful timeframe layers.

Additional timeframe #1 appearance

#### Colour of additional TF #1 Supply levels

Default: Brown

Sets the supply-zone color for additional timeframe #1.

#### Colour of additional TF #1 Demand levels

Default: Blue

Sets the demand-zone color for additional timeframe #1.

#### Type of line for additional TF #1 zones

Default: STYLE_DASH

Sets the line style for additional timeframe #1 zone borders.

#### Width of line for additional TF #1 zones

Default: 1

Sets the line width for additional timeframe #1 zone borders.

Additional timeframe #2 appearance

#### Colour of additional TF #2 Supply levels

Default: Crimson

Sets the supply-zone color for additional timeframe #2.

#### Colour of additional TF #2 Demand levels

Default: Yellow

Sets the demand-zone color for additional timeframe #2.

#### Type of line for additional TF #2 zones

Default: STYLE_DASHDOT

Sets the line style for additional timeframe #2 zone borders.

#### Width of line for additional TF #2 zones

Default: 1

Sets the line width for additional timeframe #2 zone borders.

#### Draw additional zones with background

Default: false

Fills the additional-timeframe zones when enabled. The setting applies to the additional zone groups. Keep it disabled if several filled layers make the chart difficult to read.

Alert conditions

#### Alert when price is in zone

Default: false

Enables notifications when the current price is inside a qualifying supply or demand zone.

#### Alert only when price is in all TF zones

Default: false

When enabled together with price-in-zone alerts, the indicator waits for price to be inside same-side zones across all selected timeframe layers. When disabled, a qualifying zone from an individual configured timeframe can trigger its own notification.

#### Alert when new zone formed

Default: false

Enables notifications when a new supply or demand zone is formed on one of the configured timeframe layers.

#### Alert when zone is broken by price

Default: false

Enables notifications when price breaks a displayed supply or demand zone according to the indicator logic.

Notification channels

The condition switches above decide *when* an event is eligible. The channel switches below decide *where* that event is sent.

#### Use Alert notifications in MetaTrader

Default: true

Uses MetaTrader terminal alert popups for enabled alert conditions.

#### Use Push notifications

Default: true

Sends enabled alert events through MetaTrader push notifications. Configure and test the MetaQuotes ID under Tools → Options → Notifications first.

#### Use Email notifications

Default: true

Sends enabled alert events through MetaTrader email. Configure and test SMTP settings under Tools → Options → Email first. A channel enabled in the indicator cannot work until the corresponding terminal service is configured.

Chart control

#### Show/Hide button

Default: A

Selects the keyboard key used to hide or restore the indicator's zone objects. Available source options include A–Z, Insert, Delete, Home, End, PageUp, and PageDown. Choose a key that does not conflict with another chart tool or terminal shortcut.

6. Reading the Three Timeframe Layers

Use distinct colors and line styles for each layer. A practical chart legend is:

main timeframe: the zones closest to your working chart horizon;

additional timeframe #1: a broader context layer;

additional timeframe #2: a second context layer, often broader again.

This is not a required hierarchy. The indicator accepts any available combination. However, selecting three identical timeframes creates overlapping objects and gives no additional timeframe information.

When zones overlap, read each layer by its configured colors and styles. An overlap means that the selected calculation methods found zones in a similar price area on more than one configured timeframe. It does not prove that price will hold or reverse there.

7. Alerts and Notification Setup

To receive alerts when price enters any selected zone:

Enable Alert when price is in zone. Leave Alert only when price is in all TF zones disabled. Enable at least one delivery channel.

To receive alerts only when price is inside same-side zones on all configured layers:

Enable Alert when price is in zone. Enable Alert only when price is in all TF zones. Use distinct timeframe selections; three identical Current layers do not create a meaningful multi-timeframe filter.

For push or email:

Configure the service in MetaTrader 5. Use the terminal's Test button and confirm delivery. Enable the corresponding indicator channel. Enable at least one alert condition. Keep MetaTrader connected and running.

If every channel is enabled but all alert conditions are disabled, no zone event is eligible for delivery.

8. Performance and Chart Clutter

The indicator can draw zones from three timeframes and process thousands of historical bars. If the chart responds slowly:

Reduce Max bars to calculate. Disable background fills for one or more zone groups. Hide zone-width labels if they are not required. Use fewer historical objects by enabling Show only untested zones. Avoid attaching many copies with three large-history timeframe layers to the same terminal at once. Confirm that MetaTrader has finished downloading the selected timeframe histories.

The calculation limit affects how much history is processed; it does not change the broker's available data.

9. Testing Procedure

Because this is a visual indicator, test it on a demo chart rather than judging it only from a static screenshot.

Attach one instance with default settings. Confirm main-timeframe zones and colors. Select two distinct additional timeframes. Confirm that changing each layer's color changes only the intended group. Switch through the five Type of zone options and compare boundary behavior. Test CertainZoneWidth with a visible Width of zone value. Enable Show only untested zones and compare the object count. Test the selected Show/Hide button key. Configure one alert condition and one delivery channel at a time. Verify push and email using MetaTrader's own service tests before waiting for a market event.

The indicator's historical zones and a visually convincing chart are not a backtest of a complete trading strategy. Entry, stop, target, sizing, spread, commission, slippage, and exit rules must be evaluated separately.

10. Troubleshooting

The indicator removes itself immediately

If the installed build displays licenseKey , confirm that the official key was entered exactly and is valid for the installed product. Do not use a copied public key. If activation should be automatic for your Market installation, reinstall through the official MQL5 Market and contact the product owner with non-secret diagnostic details.

No zones appear

Confirm that the symbol has quotes and that history is available for every selected timeframe. Temporarily use Current for all three layers and reduce Max bars to calculate. Check the Experts and Journal tabs for initialization or history errors.

All zones have nearly the same position

Check whether Timeframe of main zones, Timeframe of additional zones #1, and Timeframe of additional zones #2 are all set to Current or the same explicit timeframe. Select distinct periods and distinct colors.

The chart is slow

Reduce Max bars to calculate, disable background fills, hide zone-width text, or enable Show only untested zones. Also check whether several copies of the indicator are attached.

Push notifications do not arrive

Confirm that Use Push notifications and the desired alert condition are both enabled. Then use MetaTrader's Notifications Test function. The terminal must be online, and the MetaQuotes ID must be correct.

Email notifications do not arrive

Confirm that Use Email notifications and the desired alert condition are enabled. Test the terminal email configuration separately. Review the Journal for SMTP or authorization errors.

Price is inside a visible zone but there is no alert

Check Alert when price is in zone. If Alert only when price is in all TF zones is enabled, price must satisfy the all-timeframe condition, not merely one displayed zone. Also confirm that a notification channel is enabled.

Fixed zone width seems wrong for the symbol

Confirm that Type of zone is CertainZoneWidth and review Width of zone relative to the symbol's digits and volatility. A pip-based width that looks reasonable on one instrument can be too small or too large on another.

The hide/show key does nothing

Click the chart first so it has keyboard focus. Verify Show/Hide button, then choose a different key that does not conflict with another chart shortcut.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

Does the indicator place trades?

No. It draws zones and sends configured notifications. It does not open, modify, or close orders or positions.

Does a zone guarantee a reversal?

No. Zones are analytical chart areas derived from historical price structure. Price can pause, cross, or break a zone.

Can I show three timeframes on one chart?

Yes. Configure the main timeframe plus additional timeframe #1 and #2. Use distinct colors and styles so you can identify the layers.

Which zone type is best?

There is no universally best method. The five options define different boundary rules. Compare them on the same symbol and timeframe, then use a consistent method in your analysis.

Why is StandartZones spelled that way?

That spelling is the exact source option displayed by version 1.22. It is preserved here so the manual matches the user interface.

Can I receive only all-timeframe confluence alerts?

Yes. Enable Alert when price is in zone and Alert only when price is in all TF zones, then enable the required delivery channel.

Will alerts work when MetaTrader is closed?

No. The indicator runs inside MetaTrader 5. The terminal and chart must remain running and connected.

Can I use the indicator on any symbol?

The indicator works from the chart symbol and pip/digit information available in MetaTrader. Test the selected width and display settings on each instrument because volatility and quoting differ.

Do I need to enable Algo Trading?

The indicator does not trade. Its chart analysis does not depend on permission to place orders. Platform connectivity and notification configuration are still required.

12. Final Checklist

Official MQL5 Market version 1.22 installed.

Correct chart symbol selected.

History loaded for all three timeframe inputs.

Main and additional layers use identifiable colors or line styles.

Zone calculation method understood.

Fixed width reviewed if CertainZoneWidth is selected.

Max bars to calculate appropriate for terminal performance.

appropriate for terminal performance. Alert conditions and delivery channels configured separately.

Push and email services tested in MetaTrader.

Show/Hide button shortcut tested on the focused chart.

shortcut tested on the focused chart. No license key exposed in screenshots or shared set files.

Zones treated as analysis, not as guaranteed entries or exits.

For the current release, updates, reviews, and official download, use the Supply and Demand MTF MT5 product page.