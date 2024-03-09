Speculator's diary, entry №14 (08.12.2023). Yield 21'887 %.

Deal with XAU/USD. Yield 21'887,33 %.





The dynamics of gold quotes for 12/08/2023 showed that in the fractal structure of the chart on the time interval (11/29/2023; 12/04/2023), the fractal indicated in pale red cannot be considered as the 2nd segment of the blue fractal (Fig. 14-1). A continued decline in quotes may indicate that the 2nd segment of the blue fractal is still being formed.





A long position on the XAU/USD instrument, which was opened on December 4, 2023 on the “costforecast” account with a volume of 0.06 lot at a quote of 2108.65, was closed at a price of 2003.55. A change in value of 4.98% brought a loss of -645.17USD. The position was closed at $2003.55 per ounce due to the high probability of continued decline in quotes, followed by forced closure of the position via a margin call if the price drops below $2003.55 by another $9.

Despite the decline in quotations, it is too early to revise the previously made model of the future dynamics of gold quotations. The scenario in which a blue fractal should form in the fractal structure still remains a priority.

In this case, the assumption that on the time interval (11/13/2023; 11/29/2023) the fractal indicated in green is the 1st segment of a fractal of one higher order of blue color, implies the completion of the 2nd segment of this blue fractal at a level not lower than 1977 .39 dollars (P2=0.618*P1) (Fig. 14-2).