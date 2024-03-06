Speculator's diary, entry №11 (04.12.2023). Yield 43'393 %.

Deal with XAU/USD. Yield 43'393,00%.







A long position on the XAU/USD instrument with a volume of 0.03 lot at a quote of 1988.71, opened on 10/20/2023 on the “costforecast” account, was closed on 12/04/2023 at a quote of 2137.78 with a sharp explosive increase in gold quotes (Fig. 11-1).





The sharp growth gave way to an equally sharp fall, and when the level reached $2108.65 per ounce, a long position with a volume of 0.06 lot was opened.

The purchase decision was based on the assumption that at the time interval (11/29/2023_00:00; 11/30/2023_16:00) the formed fractal F№23, which is indicated in pink, represents the 2nd segment of the forming fractal of one higher order, indicated in blue color (Fig. 11-2). Moreover, the 1st segment of the blue fractal was formed on the time interval (11/13/2023_04:00; 11/29/2023_00:00).

The formation of a blue fractal is based on the assumption that in the time interval (10/27/2023_20:00; 11/13/2023_04:00) a fractal of a higher order was formed, which is indicated in red on the graph.