Speculator's diary, entry 5th (20.10.2023).

Deal with XAU/USD.





As of 10/20/2023, it can be assumed that the current dynamics of gold prices are in an upward trend as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the orange fractal, which represents the 1st segment of a higher order fractal, indicated in bright green (Fig. 5-1).





According to the designated FMFS-I model, the 3rd segment of the orange fractal is close to completion, which indicates an upcoming suspension of the growth of quotations within the framework of the beginning of the formation of the 2nd segment of the bright green fractal, the completion of which may take place in the range (1955; 1990), after which growth should continue, but within the framework of the formation of the 3rd segment of this bright green fractal.

Taking into account these assumptions, a decision was made on the “AN” account to open a long position on the XAU/USD instrument at 1988.59 with a volume of 0.01 lot while placing a pending buy stop order at 2048.59 with a volume of 2048.59 (Fig. 5-2).







More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

You can monitor transactions carried out on your accounts online by following the links posted on the costforecast website in the “trading signals” section: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/tradingsignals-en/

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/