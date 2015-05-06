BitReserve will be available in India - the company is interested to cater customers in India after successful with billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego

If everything goes right, BitReserve, the Bitcoin wallet from CNET would be available in India to disrupt the market for existing players in that business. The company is interested to cater the customers in India after successful tie ups with Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego of Group Salinas to access the remittances market in Mexico.



When asked about his meeting with the banking regulator, Halsey Minor, an American serial tech entrepreneur from the 1990s dotcom boom era and now the founder and CEO of BitReserve says that RBI has the understanding of how to look at the Bitcoin companies from the regulatory point of view whereas some others did not know where the companies fit in.



BitReserve makes conversion from Bitcoin to Bitmoney easy as customers can do this with ease and get USD, Euros, pounds, yen, Yuan and more with no delays. The company offers instant, low-cost currency conversions.



