GBPZAR
Charts

GBPZAR

16 August 2014, 12:25
Dane Potgieter
Dane Potgieter
0
239

Sell setup on GBPZAR for a few pips


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/52499

Files:
GBPZARH4.png  53 kb
#price action, profit, demand, Supply, sell