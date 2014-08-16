All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts GBPZAR 16 August 2014, 12:25 Dane Potgieter 0 239 Sell setup on GBPZAR for a few pipshttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/52499 Files: GBPZARH4.png 53 kb #price action, profit, demand, Supply, sell Source To add comments, please log in or register Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 31 0 1 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 38 0 Candle Strength Is Not Trade Probability: How to Read Power, Direction and Context Analytics & Forecasts 35 0 1 Pullback or Reversal? How to Read the Difference and Trade with Confidence Analytics & Forecasts 42 0 1 Don’t Chase the Move: Why Strong Momentum Candles Can Produce Bad Entries Analytics & Forecasts 37 0 Why Fair Value Gaps Get Weaker: Understanding Repeated Tests, Acceptance and Invalidation Analytics & Forecasts 51 0 1 TriZone Semafor Pro — Complete User Manual v1.0 Other 61 2 How to Read Daily, Weekly, and ADR Price Context in MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 1 Stop Misreading Gold's Structure With Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 Trading Systems 100 0 1 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 5 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 18 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 20 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 26 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 32 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 28 0 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 40 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 25 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 24 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 27 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 200 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB