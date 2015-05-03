Technical Analysis - GBPUSD with ranging bearish breaking 100 peiod SMA from above to below for ranging to be continuing
3 May 2015, 22:11
Sergey Golubev
D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.5497 resistance and 1.4565 support levels:

  • GBPUSD is traded below 200 period SMA
  • The price is located above 100 period SMA for crossing it from above to below for the ranging market condition to be continuing
  • GBPUSD is ranging between 1.5497 resistance and 1.4565 support levels
  • Key resistance level is 1.5497
  • Key support level is 1.4565
Resistance
 Support
1.54281.4855
1.5497
1.4565

Trend: D1 - ranging bearish

