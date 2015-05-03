Technical Analysis - GBPUSD with ranging bearish breaking 100 peiod SMA from above to below for ranging to be continuing

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.5497 resistance and 1.4565 support levels:
- GBPUSD is traded below 200 period SMA
- The price is located above 100 period SMA for crossing it from above to below for the ranging market condition to be continuing
- GBPUSD is ranging between 1.5497 resistance and 1.4565 support levels
- Key resistance level is 1.5497
- Key support level is 1.4565
|Resistance
|Support
|1.5428
|1.4855
|1.5497
|1.4565
Trend: D1 - ranging bearish