E-Commerce Gateway PayStand Opens API to Support Payment with Bitcoin

Jeremy Almond, co-founder and CEO of PayStand believes that developers can access tool sets from traditional players pretty easily; however, may not be so much for alternative forms of payment. He added that more and more developers are flocking to the e-check rails and developers are building new billing, invoicing and payroll type services.The company believes that as it has partnerships with the top ten banks in the world, businesses working with it are not actually transferring the money themselves. Therefore, according to the company it is not necessary for them to comply with money transmitter requirements.As PayStand claims that it hates transaction fees and does not want users to have to pay them again, a lot of users who wish to save some money would prefer its solutions.