Billionaire Richard Branson to hold blockchain summit at his island - more than 30 Luminaries to attend the event

Taking place on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands from the 25th to 28th, the event will also have co-hosts e.g. BitFury CEO Valery Vavilov and venture capitalists Bill Tai, Suzi Mai and George Kikvadze.



Nonetheless, the Blockchain Summit is expected to bring “the greatest minds in cryptocurrency” together. They will discuss Bitcoin and the Blockchain on his personal private island and try to reach to some conclusion. The event will feature discussions moderated by Hernando De Soto, president of the Institute for Liberty and Democracy.



Other moderators include Wall Street Journal senior columnist Michael J Casey and Matthew Bishop, US business editor for The Economist. This is not for the first time that Branson has been noticed by the Bitcoin community because he is someone who stands for the financial innovation that is transforming the way money is being perceived. He has been enthusiastic in his praise for the Bitcoin. Not just appreciation but he also invested in payment processor BitPay and accepted the digital currency for his space travel enterprise Virgin Galactic. Nonetheless, the event’s welcome message frames the gathering in terms that emphasize the lasting impact of Blockchain technologies.







