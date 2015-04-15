Optimal Payments (OPAY) Offering Bitcoin as a Payment Option To Help The Customers

How Optimal Payments (OPAY) could be left aside when most of the payment services providers are going for Bitcoin. Following the announcement of its bid to takeover payment processing rival Skrill, Optimal Payments (OPAY), the leading global provider of payment processing services, is now enabling customers to pay Bitcoin.



The company says that it has added the Bitcoin to its broad list of available payment options to help the customers have additional payment option. For the purpose, it has entered into an agreement with Bitcoin provider and payment processor BitPay Inc. The partnership between the two companies is expected to make transactions easy for the customers.



The partnership with BitPay also means the customers would be able to save while paying. The agreement gives customers cost savings of up to five percent through the elimination of fees related to currency conversions and cash advances.



Nonetheless, as BitPay, Inc. asserts that in contrast to other payment options that necessitate manual data input to complete a payment transaction, the use of Bitcoin saves time especially when the service is rendered in more than a hundred countries across the globe.