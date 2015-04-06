Euro higher vs dollar, yen, as Greek worries ease

On Monday the euro edged higher against the dollar and yen, as hopes arose that Greece will repay the International Monetary Fund on time.



EUR/USD was up 0.1% to 1.0982 during European morning hours, extending strong gains from the previous session.

EUR/JPY tacked on 0.1% to 130.71.



The U.S. dollar steadied against its major rivals on Monday, after coming under pressure on Friday following the release of downbeat U.S. employment data.



On Friday the US Labor Department released data indicating that the U.S. economy added 126,000 new jobs in March, the smallest increase since December 2013 - well below economists' forecast.

The unexpectedly weak report spurred worries over the outlook for economic growth after other recent economic data pointed to a slowdown at the start of the year.

On Monday, trading activity is expected to remain light, as markets in Europe, the U.K., China and Australia are closed for holidays.