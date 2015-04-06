USDCAD Technical Analysis 2015, 05.04 - 12.04: Ranging or Reversal?
Weekly Trends

USDCAD Technical Analysis 2015, 05.04 - 12.04: Ranging or Reversal?

6 April 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
16
610
D1 price is on trend reversal from bullish to the primary bearish started on open D1 bar:
  • The price is breaking Senkou Span A line for reversal to be inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo for bearish ranging
  • Chinkou Span line is crossing the price on open bar for good possible breakdown
  • Nearest support levels are 1.2467 (D1)
  • Nearest resistance levels are 1.2783 (D1)

W1 price is on bullish ranging between 1.2351 support and 1.2834 resistance levels

MN price is on primary bullish with 1.2834 resistance level

If D1 price will break 1.2410 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bullish trend will be reversed to the bearish with secondary ranging market condition
If D1 price will break 1.2783 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.2410 and 1.2783 levels

  • Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2783 for possible buy trade
  • Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.2410 support level for possible sell trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on USDCAD price movement for this coming week)

2015-04-06 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - Ivey PMI]

2015-04-06 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

2015-04-08 14:30 GMT (or 16:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Dudley Speech]

2015-04-08 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]

2015-04-09 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - Building Permits

2015-04-10 02:30 GMT (or 04:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI

2015-04-10 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - Employment Change

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on USDCAD price movement
Resistance
Support
1.2783 (D1)
1.2467 (D1)
1.2834 (W1)
1.2410 (D1)
1.2834 (MN1)
1.2351 (W1)

SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : breakdown
#usdcad, breakdown, technical analysis, fundamental analysis