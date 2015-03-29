Texas Bitcoin Conference: five critical areas of storage system for cryptocurrency security

Ciphrex’s Eric Lombrozo is going to address five critical areas of storage system for cryptocurrency security. The organizers are holding the conference at Moody Theater, home of ACL Live. Austin, Texas: the Live Music Capital of the World is the most happening place for Bitcoin now.



Ciphrex’s Eric Lombrozo will speak at the Texas Bitcoin Conference Sunday, March 29, at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin, TX. According to them his talk will be on the five areas of a Bitcoin storage system that need to be secured as security is becoming a major concern in the Bitcoin ecosystem.



His presentation that will be on “Securing Bitcoin and Reaching CCSS Level 3,” will provide real-world examples of how to secure each one at a level that meets or exceeds the new CryptoCurrency Security Standard. The cryptocurrencies at large are facing huge challenge from the hackers as several Bitcoin exchanges have been hacked recently.



Talking to the media Eric Lombrozo, co-CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Ciphrex said that cryptocurrencies provide users with the ability to always have full control over their own money, but with great power comes great responsibility. He says that the company looking forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to develop an open security standard.



Additionally, as Lombrozo’s talk in Austin comes directly on the heels of his presentation at the Inside Bitcoin Berlin conference in Germany, it is going to explore the solutions that are the most desirable. He says that it is one of the foremost experts in Blockchain technology which is transforming the way Bitcoin is being perceived.