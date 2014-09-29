All Blogs / Trading Ideas / Wave Count All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Wave Count Last Battle Bitcoin Elliott Wave 29 September 2014, 22:22 Ciprian Ioan Popa 0 276 We'll most likely still be making a visiting to bitcoin price $350 if #BTCUSD fails to make new highs from here to invalidate the bitcoin elliott wave. Files: bitcoin-perspective-elliott-wave-study1u1o.jpg 57 kb #Elliott Waves, bitcoin elliott wave, btcusd Source To add comments, please log in or register BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 39 0 Beyond Backtests: Building Robust Expert Advisors for Gold and Bitcoin Trading Systems 71 0 1 Machine Intelligence in Trading: Evolutionary AI, Reinforcement Learning and Cybernetic Systems Explained Neural Networks 73 0 BTC Weekly Review, June 7-12, 2026: The Week That Punished Every Forced Trade Analytics & Forecasts 128 0 ICONIC NEUROCORE AI+: What Happens When You Remove the Human from the Equation Entirely Trading Systems 96 0 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 Three Weeks Left | Here Is The Fastest Way To Decide If This Is For You Trading Systems 86 0 2 Gold Trades Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow Trading Systems 98 0 2 BTC: The Bounce Failed Before It Started. The Weekly Chart Warned First Weekly Trends 103 1 What 8 Years of BTCUSD Backtesting Taught Me About Building Trading Systems Analytics & Forecasts 303 0 VEXORA SERA Scalping 42 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 71 0 💥 [$10,460] EURUSD Swing Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 67 0 Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework Scalping 68 0 Session-Based Scalping: Why Liquidity Windows Beat the Clock Scalping 75 0 Goldhydra – Complete User Guide & Settings Trading Ideas 94 0 Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 102 0 💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 82 0 What Actually Belongs in a DRL Trading Agent's Observation Vector Neural Networks 66 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 15 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 19 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 24 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 25 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 23 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 27 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 200 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 34 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB