Greenback rises Monday, sentiment for euro undermined

On Monday the dollar rose to session highs against the euro, while the Swiss franc dipped across the board after Greece reached a deal with its lenders to extend its bailout by four months.



The common currency was under selling pressure as fears over the conditions attached to the bailout extension kept investors cautious.



Later Monday the Greek government was to submit a list of reforms to be approved by the country’s creditors in order to secure the extension.

The traditional shelter Swiss franc edged lower amid relief over the deal, with USD/CHF climbing 1.25% to 0.9496. The euro was also higher against the Swissy, with EUR/CHF adding 0.56% to trade at 1.0731.

The yen was little changed against the dollar, with USD/JPY edging up to 119.12, while EUR/JPY was down 0.6% to 134.65.

Earlier Monday, the minutes of the Bank of Japan’s January meeting indicated that three policymakers expressed doubts the central bank can meet its inflation target because of a slowdown in underlying prices and falling oil prices.

In other trade, GBP/USD was down 0.31% to 1.5346.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were broadly lower, with AUD/USD down 0.61% to 0.7793 and NZD/USD slipping 0.15% to 0.7514.

The loonie was also weaker, with USD/CAD advancing 0.59% to 1.2603. The Canadian dollar stayed pressured after weak domestic retail sales data on Friday was seen as increasing the likelihood of another rate cut by the country’s central bank.