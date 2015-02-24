Bitcoin News: Fidor Plans Expansion; CNN Money Integrates New Bitcoin Ticker, Documentary on Ross Ulbricht and more

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German Bank Fidor Plans Expansion in US
German-based internet bank Fidor recently expressed its plans to enter the US markets. The bank has already been in rumors to have tied up a deal with a US company to launch its web-based payment platform Web 2.0, backed by Ripple protocol. And now with the announcement, it has become further concrete. Fidor officials meanwhile are sure to receive a flexible and supportive regulatory environment in the US. You can read the full report here.
CNN Money Integrates New Bitcoin Ticker on Its Platform
Business news website CNN Money recently launched a brand new and intuitive Bitcoin Ticker XBT on its platform. The integration ultimately brought Bitcoin further towards mainstream level, where potential investors could easily notice it. CNN, which itself have published a series of well-researched articles on this digital currency, might have seen its futuristic potentials in payment technology; and therefore, decided to add its ticker. You can read the full report here.
Documentary on Ross Ulbricht to Release Next Month
Entertainment network EPIX announced the premier of their upcoming feature-length documentary Deep Dot Web, based on the aftermath of Silk Road’s founder Ross Ulbricht’s arrest and conviction. The production house meanwhile released a roughy 1 minute 30 seconds long teaser to explain the documentary’s backdrop. You can read the full report here.
German-based internet bank Fidor recently expressed its plans to enter the US markets. The bank has already been in rumors to have tied up a deal with a US company to launch its web-based payment platform Web 2.0, backed by Ripple protocol. And now with the announcement, it has become further concrete. Fidor officials meanwhile are sure to receive a flexible and supportive regulatory environment in the US. You can read the full report here.
CNN Money Integrates New Bitcoin Ticker on Its Platform
Business news website CNN Money recently launched a brand new and intuitive Bitcoin Ticker XBT on its platform. The integration ultimately brought Bitcoin further towards mainstream level, where potential investors could easily notice it. CNN, which itself have published a series of well-researched articles on this digital currency, might have seen its futuristic potentials in payment technology; and therefore, decided to add its ticker. You can read the full report here.
Documentary on Ross Ulbricht to Release Next Month
Entertainment network EPIX announced the premier of their upcoming feature-length documentary Deep Dot Web, based on the aftermath of Silk Road’s founder Ross Ulbricht’s arrest and conviction. The production house meanwhile released a roughy 1 minute 30 seconds long teaser to explain the documentary’s backdrop. You can read the full report here.