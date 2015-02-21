Fort Financial Services is proud to announce clicking Cooperation Platform Versatility - Ninja Trader

Fort Financial Services is pleased to announce that it is now all traders, from beginners to professionals, have the opportunity to try a flexible and multifunctional trading platform that works with different markets and trade instruments such as: Futures, Forex and Stocks - NinjaTrader

Together with our partners NinjaTrader LLC, Fort Financial Services is delighted to offer their clients one of the best trading terminals – NinjaTrader.

NinjaTrader™, LLC is a well established leading developer of high-performance trading software for the active trader. The flagship product "NinjaTrader™" is a FREE application for advanced charting, market analytics, trading system development and trade simulation. Discretionary, end of day and automated systems traders can trade futures and forex directly through Fort Financials Services and get access to the leading world exchanges throughout the world with virtually the lowest commissions rates in brokerage industry.





More than 100 built-in indicators;

Direct quotations from CQG, module developers -Multifunctional,

Trailing stop,

Auto-antiloss ...





NinjaTrader overview

The NinjaTrader platform is an award-winning end-to-end trading software that excels in the area of trade management with an innovative Advanced Trade Management (ATM) technology. This allows traders to protect open positions through predefined strategies. The feature semi-automates stop loss and profit targets and brackets positions based on order entry, including trailing stops, auto-break even stops, and much more.

The NinjaTrader platform also includes highly extensible automated strategy development capabilities. Develop your strategy concept, construct it, historically test it, optimize it, live simulation test it and then deploy it live through your trading NinjaTrader brokerage trading account.

You can learn more about NinjaTrader profit, and margin trading conditions, commissaions and more at the Official website Fort Financial Services: https://www.fortfs.com/ru/ condition / NinjaTrader





Please Try Ninja Trader Platform today!

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