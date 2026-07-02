

Monte Carlo Won't Tell You If Your Strategy Will Work — Here's What Actually Will

Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo.

Judging by how it's talked about today, many traders have already added Monte Carlo to their mandatory checklist for any trading system. There's a sense that it's some kind of new Grail — capable of showing whether a strategy will be profitable in the future, whether it will survive any scenario, and whether it's truly ready for the real market.

Unfortunately, that's not how it works.

In this post I'll break down what Monte Carlo actually is, where it genuinely helps, and where it becomes just another decorative tool with charts and smart-sounding terminology — because I've seen plenty of cases where algorithmic traders started "improving" their systems after these simulations and ended up making the results worse.

What Monte Carlo Actually Does

Monte Carlo has existed in algo trading for years. It's not hype. Spend any time on YouTube and you'll find developers promoting bot creation through these simulators — some even selling courses on how to do it "properly."

The problem? You won't find profitable algorithms in their portfolios that show the same numbers as their tests.

There's a reason for that.

Monte Carlo doesn't improve performance. It does one simple thing — it takes existing trade history and starts shuffling it. Changing the order of trades. Building alternative scenarios. Drawing pretty graphs.

But here's the catch:

Monte Carlo doesn't answer the question "Will this strategy continue to work?"

All its scenarios are built from the same old trades. From the past.

It's like taking photos of your ex, throwing them into Photoshop, and checking how she would have looked with a different hair color. Interesting to look at — but it won't help you build a new relationship.

In other words — Monte Carlo:

doesn't know what's happening on the market right now

doesn't know what will happen tomorrow

doesn't know if your edge is even still alive

Don't get me wrong — Monte Carlo is a useful tool

Its job is just more modest than many people think. It helps you evaluate:

risk exposure

potential drawdowns

the stability of your current statistics

how trade order affects outcomes

But it doesn't show the future. It doesn't confirm an edge exists. And it definitely doesn't turn a losing system into a profitable one.

The trouble starts when traders forget that.

Why This Matters

Around Monte Carlo there's now a huge amount of beautiful reports, infographics and complex terminology. Everything looks confident and professional.

So professional that traders have stopped asking the main question — what am I actually analyzing right now?

A trader takes their real statistics — the actual trades that made them money. Runs them through a simulator. Gets a pretty report.

And starts changing their system.

Cutting risk. Removing trades. Adding filters. Disabling trading days.

In other words, they start degrading what already proved itself in live trading. Because some simulator showed them a "non-ideal scenario" that will most likely never happen — because market behavior simply cannot be simulated in advance.

The irony is that I've seen many algo traders who spent years building Monte Carlo, Robustness Tests, Stress Tests and dozens of other beautiful reports — and still failed to create a consistently profitable system.

Because neither Monte Carlo nor any other report creates an edge. They can help evaluate an edge that already exists. But they cannot prove its existence.

What I Would Analyze Instead

If I had only live statistics from the past 6 months — let's say 200 trades, profit factor 1.5, win rate 60% — I wouldn't care about the profit itself. I'd care about the source.

1. Stability of the edge

Is the profit distributed evenly across the entire period? Or did 5 trades make 80% of the result? If a handful of trades carried the whole performance — that's a warning sign. A genuine edge produces consistent results across many trades, not lucky spikes.

2. Period breakdown

Don't look at the total number. Split the statistics into months and examine each one. If the strategy is profitable in only one month out of six and the rest is carried by a random win — that's bad. If the edge appears consistently across periods — that's a good sign.

3. Edge degradation — the most underrated test

Look at profit factor month by month:

1.8 · 1.7 · 1.5 · 1.4 · 1.2 · 1.1

There's still profit. The strategy is still "working." But the edge is dying — slowly, every month. In another six months it could drop below 1.0 and turn negative.

Most traders never catch this in time because they focus on the total profit instead of the trend. By the time they notice, the strategy has already burned through months of capital. This is the failure mode that kills more algorithmic systems than any drawdown ever will.

4. Market regime analysis

Far more useful than Monte Carlo.

Every strategy works in specific conditions. Some live on trends. Some live on ranges. Some only survive in high volatility. Your job is to identify which regime your edge depends on.

Once you know that, the real question changes. It's no longer "will my strategy keep working?" — it's "will the market continue to provide the conditions my strategy needs?"

The first question has no answer. The second one does — and it's the only question worth asking.

The Bottom Line

The main question I ask myself after analyzing any statistics is not "what does Monte Carlo show?" — it's:

Why did this strategy actually make money?

Because if you understand the source of your edge, that knowledge is usually worth more than a thousand beautiful Monte Carlo simulations.

A strategy doesn't die when a simulator shows a bad chart. It dies when the reason it was making money disappears.

If you have real live statistics in front of you, you're in a much stronger position than someone with 100 perfect backtests and a Monte Carlo report. But here's the bad news — no tool will tell you whether your strategy will keep working. You can only estimate probability.

The real skill is knowing what to estimate.

Written by Vladimir Babak — algorithmic trading developer.

More info about my product: Aero EA on MQL5