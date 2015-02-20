Weekly digest Feb 16-20: Greece vs Eurozone, Fed's participation in currency wars, French negative inflation, Samsung's mobile payments
Currency

Weekly digest Feb 16-20: Greece vs Eurozone, Fed's participation in currency wars, French negative inflation, Samsung's mobile payments

20 February 2015, 10:08
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Greek standoff lingers. Euro zone is under danger of deep recession if Greece leaves it.

This week's main events, analysis: Has Fed joined currency wars? UK unemployment. France's negative inflation. China's home prices

Forex news: Outlook

Commodity market news: Why gold is a better bet than oil, Gas and Oil outlook

Company news: Samsung's mobile payment system, Apple product announcement, Gazprom investment

Self-development for traders: Stock market forecast, Scalping trading, Male vs female investors

#Apple, weekly digest, Samsung, self-development for traders, Greek crisis