Weekly digest Feb 16-20: Greece vs Eurozone, Fed's participation in currency wars, French negative inflation, Samsung's mobile payments

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Greek standoff lingers. Euro zone is under danger of deep recession if Greece leaves it.
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: What will happen if Greece leaves euro zone
- Russia Today: Grexit: Win for both EU and Greece?
- The Guardian: Germany rejects Greece request for loan extension
- Bloomberg: Is Germany Really Willing to Work Out a Deal With Greece?
- CNBC: US urges Greece, creditors to end impasse
- The Wall Street Journal: Greece Can Pay Its Debts in Full, but It Won’t
- The Guardian: The Guardian view on Greece and the EU: the least worst option
- Deutsche Welle: Ireland hangs tough on Greek debt
- MQL5 Blogs: France's Sapin says euro zone should ease opposition to Greek requests
- MQL5 Blogs: EU's ultimatum, Greece's kamikaze strategy
- Deutsche Welle: Austerity makes Spain susceptible to 'Greece effect'
- FXStreet: The Big Picture
This week's main events, analysis: Has Fed joined currency wars? UK unemployment. France's negative inflation. China's home prices
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed minutes: Did Jannet Yellen join currency wars?
- Barron's: The Costly Toll of Currency Wars
- BBC News: Fed 'unlikely' to raise rates soon
- Pound Sterling Live: Export Orders Pick up Significantly Despite Strong Pound-Euro Exchange Rate
- MQL5 Blogs: UK unemployment falls further - employment hits highest level since 1971
- The Guardian: UK unemployment is down – but the rise in earnings is only due to bonuses
- MQL5 Blogs: UK inflation expected to drop to lowest level in 25 years
- Reuters: Bank of Japan's Kuroda: 2 percent inflation target possible, many policy options available
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB minutes show most members consider QE only available option to fight deflation
- CNNMoney: First peek into secretive European Central Bank meetings show division
- Xinhua: Dagong downgrades sovereign credit ratings for France
- BBC: French inflation turns negative
- TASS: Hungary gives up reverse supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine — media
- CNNMoney: Brazil's scandalous boom to bust story
- Xinhua: China home prices decline in January
- Xinhua: Innovation, human capital investments critical for China
- Sputnik International: Political, Institutional Reforms to Help Italy GDP Growth - OECD
Forex news: Outlook
- Forbes: Strong Dollar Haunting Huge Companies From P&G To McDonald's
- Action Forex: Daily Report: Euro Still Stuck in Range as Markets Eye Greece
- Reuters: Dollar firm after upbeat data, euro on edge ahead of Greece talks
- DailyFX: GBP/USD Bullish RSI Momentum Susceptible to Weak U.K. Retail Sales
- FXStreet: USD/JPY testing lows around 118.90
- FXStreet: What's in store for EUR/USD today? – Commerzbank and Danske Bank
- FXEmpire: EUR/CHF Forecast February 20, 2015, Technical Analysis
- Action Forex: GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
- FXStreet: CAD gains with a mild recovery in Crude
- FXEmpire: NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis February 23, 2015 – Forecast
- Bloomberg: Purchasing Power Parity - How effective is it?
Commodity market news: Why gold is a better bet than oil, Gas and Oil outlook
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil market shock - American Petroleum Institute says supplies surge
- TASS: US oil stockpiles up 7.7 mln barrels Week of Feb. 9-13 to new record of 425.6 mln barrels
- FXEmpire: Crude & Brent Oil Fundamental Analysis February 20, 2015 – Forecast
- Forbes: EOG's Crummy Quarter Is Good For Oil
- FXEmpire: Natural Gas Forecast February 20, 2015, Technical Analysis
- The WSJ: Oil’s Volatility Reflects Debate: Is Worst Over?
- Money Control: Sell gold, silver, crude & buy copper: Naveen Mathur
- MarketWatch: Why gold is a better bet than oil
- FXEmpire: Can Anyone Understand The Moves In Gold?
- FXEmpire: Gold Fundamental Analysis February 20, 2015 – Forecast
- Money Control: Buy Jeera, Refined Soy oil on dip: Geofin Comtrade
Company news: Samsung's mobile payment system, Apple product announcement, Gazprom investment
- MQL5 Blogs: Samsung to compete with Apple Pay and Google Wallet
- Bloomberg: Apple Wants to Start Producing Cars as Soon as 2020
- Deutsche Welle: Is an Apple iCar in the cards?
- The WSJ: Investors Eyeing Apple Product Announcement
- Barron's: Apple’s Watch Could Bring in $23 Billion Next Year
- Forbes: Microsoft Is The New Google, Google Is The Old Microsoft
- The Washington Post: Mark Zuckerberg is obsessed with making China his Facebook friend
- Forbes: Sony's Smartphone Surrender As It Abandons Android And Xperia
- ZDNews: Adobe, Salesforce Ventures chip into Livefyre's $47m capital raise
- Financial Times: Tax scandal hits Coutts and BSI deals
- Financial Times: Britain’s corporate banks face probe
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P, confident in Spanish banks
- Russia Today: Gazprom investment stands even at $30 oil price
- Russia Today: Gazprom to list on Asia’s second biggest stock market
- Financial Times: Walmart stirs hopes of a Fordist revival
- The WSJ: Nestlé Sales Growth Slowest Since 2009
Self-development for traders: Stock market forecast, Scalping trading, Male vs female investors
- MQL5 Blogs: Stock Market Forecast - 2015 is going to be a BIG year for traders and algorithmic trading systems!
- Forbes: The Three Biggest Reasons To Be Bullish On Tech Stocks
- MQL5 Blogs: RBC: It's time to buy oil-field services stocks
- Barron's: Why Investors Should Avoid Big Oil
- CNNMoney: Female investors often beat men
- MQL5 Blogs: Where Do Oil Prices Go From Here? What Factors Will Hold The Greatest Influence On The Price?
- MQL5 Blogs: If you're not rich by 35, you will never be
- MQL5 Blogs: WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, February 08 - 15 for Scalping Trading: HFT and Scalping for Crude Oil and Happy Presidents Day