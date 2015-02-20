Weekly digest Feb 16-20: Greece vs Eurozone, Fed's participation in currency wars, French negative inflation, Samsung's mobile payments

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Greek standoff lingers. Euro zone is under danger of deep recession if Greece leaves it.



This week's main events, analysis: Has Fed joined currency wars? UK unemployment. France's negative inflation. China's home prices



Forex news: Outlook



Commodity market news: Why gold is a better bet than oil, Gas and Oil outlook



Company news: Samsung's mobile payment system, Apple product announcement, Gazprom investment



Self-development for traders: Stock market forecast, Scalping trading, Male vs female investors

