What time frames work best in forex?

Intraday Trading Intraday traders will usually hold positions intraday or even as long as overnight. In this instance, they will refer to 5 minute and 10-minute charts.

Swing Trading Swing traders, who tend to take their positions and hold for several hours to approximately 4 days, will usually refer to hourly time frames in placing their positions.

Position of Long-Term Trading Position of longer term traders, will refer to daily and weekly charts. The weekly charts will establish the longer term perspective and assist in placing entries in the shorter term daily. They tend to hold for longer than 1 day for as long as even a couple of months to a year.

Using Multiple Time Frames Another key time frame consideration has to do with a time screen. Here, the trader will refer to a triple or double screen. Considering the former, the trader will rely on the daily for the longer term perspective, while establishing a similar pattern in the intermediate (hourly chart) and short term (10 minutes). If all three frames line up for a short opportunity, the trader will more than likely attempt to capture the shortfall and place a sell. In the event of the double screen, the trader is simply considering one time frame, daily, in establishing the entry in the short term, hourly.