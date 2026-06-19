

PNL Manager Pro — Automatic Exit Manager for MT5

What it does in one line: You open the trade. PNL Manager Pro sets the targets, takes profit in stages, locks in breakeven, and trails the remainder — all automatically, from the moment the trade opens.

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What is PNL Manager Pro?

PNL Manager Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It attaches to any chart and watches every position on the account — regardless of which symbol, magic number, or EA opened it.

When a new trade opens, PNL Manager Pro immediately steps in. If the trade is missing a stop loss or take-profit, it sets them. It then splits the position into up to four profit levels, closes a portion of the trade at each level, moves the stop loss to breakeven at a trigger you choose, and follows the remaining position with a trailing stop after the final level.

It does not predict the market. It does not find trades. It manages the trade after you have opened it.

Caption: The Overview tab shows every open position with TP1–TP4 status, breakeven, trailing, live P&L, and total risk vs cap in real time.

Why PNL Manager Pro is different

It manages the exit, not the entry. Most tools help you get in. This one focuses entirely on how you get out — the part that actually determines whether a trade makes money.

Four profit levels, not one. Instead of all-or-nothing, partial closes happen at TP1, TP2, TP3 and TP4. You bank profit on the way up while keeping part of the trade running.

Breakeven is automatic. You choose which TP level triggers it. From that point, the trade cannot become a loss.

Trailing activates after the final level. ATR-based or candle-wick trailing follows price with no upper limit if you remove the final hard TP.

Basket mode for grouped trades. If you open four positions on the same setup, Basket Mode manages them as one unit — all four partial-close and move to breakeven together when the group's first level is hit.

Built-in risk cap. Set a maximum % of balance at risk per basket and across the account. New trades that exceed the limit are automatically trimmed to a safe size (Trim Mode) or closed entirely (Reject Mode).

Works on any instrument. Pip sizes scale automatically for forex, gold, indices, and crypto.

Two themes. Dark (black + red) and Light (white + blue). Toggle live from the panel.

Everything adjustable live. Every setting — TP ratios, close percentages, BE trigger, trailing mode, risk caps — changed via the Settings tab with + and − buttons. No EA restart needed.

Caption: Every setting adjustable live. Changes apply on the next tick — no need to remove and reattach.

Feature Overview

Feature What it does Auto SL/TP Sets stop loss and take-profit automatically on trades that don't have them TP Ladder (TP1–TP4) Closes a configurable % of the position at each of four profit levels Breakeven Moves SL to entry price once a chosen TP level is hit ATR Trailing Trails SL using ATR×multiplier on a chosen timeframe Candle Wick Trailing Trails SL behind recent candle highs/lows Remove Final TP Removes hard TP4 — position runs on trailing stop only Independent Mode Each position managed separately with its own ladder Basket Mode Positions grouped by symbol/direction/price/time, managed as one unit Basket TP Select Choose whether the group follows its nearest or furthest member's TP levels Risk Cap — Trim Auto-reduces new position size to keep basket/total risk inside limit Risk Cap — Reject Closes new position if it would breach the risk limit Override ON User can drag SL/TP after auto-set; ladder recalculates from new level Override OFF EA-set levels are locked; any drag is reverted immediately Time-based stop Closes losing positions still open after a user-set number of hours Telegram alerts Sends notification when a TP level fires, BE moves, or trail activates State persistence Tracks all positions through terminal restarts via CSV state file

[SCREENSHOT: Basket Mode — four XAUUSD positions managed as one group]

Caption: Basket Mode groups positions by symbol, direction, and entry proximity. When the basket's first level is hit, all four positions partial-close and move to breakeven simultaneously.

Settings Tab — What Each Section Controls

AUTO SL / TP

Setting Description Enable Auto SL/TP ON/OFF — auto-set SL and TP on new trades that are missing them Allow user override If ON, user can drag SL/TP; ladder recalculates. If OFF, EA reverts any change. SL distance (pips) How far from entry to place the automatic stop loss Use RR for TP target If ON, TP total = SL distance × Reward:Risk ratio Reward:Risk ratio e.g. 2.0 = risk 1 pip to make 2 pips TP total pips Fixed TP distance used when RR mode is OFF

TP LADDER

Setting Description TP1–TP4 ratio Where each level sits as a fraction of the total TP distance (e.g. 0.25 = 25% of the way) Close % at TP1–TP4 What percentage of the original position volume to close at each level Remove final TP If ON, no hard TP4 is set — remainder runs on trailing stop only

BREAKEVEN

Setting Description Enable breakeven ON/OFF BE trigger TP level Which TP level (1, 2, 3, or 4) triggers the move to breakeven BE buffer (pips) Small buffer above/below entry for the new SL position

TRAILING

Setting Description Enable trailing ON/OFF — activates after the final TP level is hit Trail Mode ATR (volatility-based) or Candle Wick (recent high/low based) ATR period Period for the ATR calculation ATR multiplier Distance = ATR × multiplier Wick lookback How many candles to look back for the trail reference Wick buffer (pips) Buffer beyond the wick for the trailing SL

BASKET GROUPING

Setting Description Group Mode Independent (per-position) or Basket (grouped management) Basket TP Select Nearest (follows closest member's levels) or Furthest (follows furthest) Basket price range (pips) Maximum entry price spread between positions to be grouped Basket time window (sec) Maximum time gap between opens for positions to be grouped

RISK MANAGEMENT

Setting Description Enable risk cap ON/OFF Risk Mode Trim (reduce size to fit) or Reject (close if over limit) Max risk per basket (%) Maximum % of balance at risk in any one basket Max total risk (%) Maximum % of balance at risk across all open positions

[SCREENSHOT: Overview tab — live risk display, two trades open]

Caption: Total risk shown live against the cap. Each trade tagged with TP/BE/trail status.

How to Install

Download PNL_Manager_Pro.mq5 from the product page In MetaTrader 5: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts Copy the file into the Experts folder Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator → Refresh Drag PNL Manager Pro onto any chart Enable Algo Trading (top toolbar button must be active) The panel appears immediately. The EA monitors the entire account from any chart.

How to Reset the Demo Trial

The free demo version runs for 24 hours on demo accounts only.

To reset: MT5 → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete

Do this only on a non-critical demo account.

What PNL Manager Pro Does Not Do

It does not find trades. It does not analyse the market. It does not place entries. It is a pure exit management and risk control layer — it takes over from the moment a trade is already open, and manages everything from that point forward.

Important

PNL Manager Pro is a trade management tool. It does not guarantee profit. All settings should be tested on a demo account before use on a live account. The responsibility for correct configuration rests with the user.

Published by E.A Victor | Seller Profile





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