10 Sunday Reads - Quant Guru Ray Dalio and Predicting the Next Wall Street Disaster

Here’s a $9 Trillion Question (Bloomberg)

What Do Low Interest Rates Mean for Stock Market Returns? (A Wealth of Common Sense)



Tech Leads the Way as Nasdaq Climbs (WSJ)



25 Ways to Get Smarter About Money Right Now (Time)



Predicting the Next Wall Street Disaster (Newsweek)



Quant Guru Ray Dalio Talks Up Risk Of Ruin At Bill Ackman’s Stock Picking Summit (Forbes)



Tesla Stock Shifts Into ‘Insane Mode’ (Bloomberg View)



5 things women won’t tell you about sex (Daily Dot)



‘Saturday Night Live’: All 141 Cast Members Ranked (Rolling Stone) see also Who Really Had The Best Movie Career After ‘SNL’ (FiveThirtyEight)



Who Really Had The Best Movie Career After ‘SNL’ (FiveThirtyEight) It may be freezing out now but 2014 was the hottest year in recorded history — and it had devastating effects (Business Insider)

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