10 Sunday Reads - Quant Guru Ray Dalio and Predicting the Next Wall Street Disaster
Trading Systems

10 Sunday Reads - Quant Guru Ray Dalio and Predicting the Next Wall Street Disaster

15 February 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
725
  • Here’s a $9 Trillion Question (Bloomberg)
  • What Do Low Interest Rates Mean for Stock Market Returns? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • Tech Leads the Way as Nasdaq Climbs (WSJ)
  • 25 Ways to Get Smarter About Money Right Now (Time)
  • Predicting the Next Wall Street Disaster (Newsweek)
  • Quant Guru Ray Dalio Talks Up Risk Of Ruin At Bill Ackman’s Stock Picking Summit (Forbes)
  • Tesla Stock Shifts Into ‘Insane Mode’ (Bloomberg View)
  • 5 things women won’t tell you about sex (Daily Dot)
  • ‘Saturday Night Live’: All 141 Cast Members Ranked (Rolling Stone) see also Who Really Had The Best Movie Career After ‘SNL’ (FiveThirtyEight)
  • It may be freezing out now but 2014 was the hottest year in recorded history — and it had devastating effects (Business Insider)

What are you reading?

#stock market, Trading Strategies, Wall Street Disaster