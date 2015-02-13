Bitcoin News: MyCoin Customers Lost $US8 Million, MyCelium Removed From Google Play Store and Coinbase Expands its Bitcoin to Five More Countries

0
858
MyCoin Customers Lost $US8 Million, Not $US387 Million
The Hong Kong Commercial Crime Bureau is conducting a preliminary investigation into alleged illegal activities that took place in the demised Bitcoin investment firm MyCoin. As a result of the investigations, it was found the customers actually lost around $US8 million, against what local media reported on Monday. However, the whopping figure — $USD387 million — was actually MyCoin’s turnover. You can read the whole report here.
MyCelium Removed From Google Play Store
Bitcoin wallet service Mycelium was removed from the store Google Play due to alleged violation of policy content. Jan Dreske, Mycelium developer, said his team could find no direct violation of Google’s terms of service. That’s why Mycelium file a complaint with Google, because it believes that the application was withdrawn Store for error. You can read the whole report here.
Coinbase Expands its Bitcoin Trading Services to Five More Countries
Popular Bitcoin amenity company Coinbase recently announced to expand its Bitcoin buying/selling services to five more countries. The company stated in its blog that it is adding Bitcoin buy/sell function to Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Norway and Croatia. Users from these countries can now link their bank account through the SEPA, and buy and/or sell bitcoins in exchange for euros. This function is now available in 24 countries around the world.
The Hong Kong Commercial Crime Bureau is conducting a preliminary investigation into alleged illegal activities that took place in the demised Bitcoin investment firm MyCoin. As a result of the investigations, it was found the customers actually lost around $US8 million, against what local media reported on Monday. However, the whopping figure — $USD387 million — was actually MyCoin’s turnover. You can read the whole report here.
MyCelium Removed From Google Play Store
Bitcoin wallet service Mycelium was removed from the store Google Play due to alleged violation of policy content. Jan Dreske, Mycelium developer, said his team could find no direct violation of Google’s terms of service. That’s why Mycelium file a complaint with Google, because it believes that the application was withdrawn Store for error. You can read the whole report here.
Coinbase Expands its Bitcoin Trading Services to Five More Countries
Popular Bitcoin amenity company Coinbase recently announced to expand its Bitcoin buying/selling services to five more countries. The company stated in its blog that it is adding Bitcoin buy/sell function to Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Norway and Croatia. Users from these countries can now link their bank account through the SEPA, and buy and/or sell bitcoins in exchange for euros. This function is now available in 24 countries around the world.