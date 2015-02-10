Bitcoin declines 2%, further losses seen ahead amid bearish chart signals

On Tuesday Bitcoin prices fell in a quiet trade, with further losses expected amid bearish chart signals.



Bitcoin (BTC/USD) fell to a session low of $215.00 on Slovenia-based BitStamp, the weakest level since February 6, before trading at $216.89 during U.S. morning hours, down $4.78, or 2.16%.

The price of a bitcoin on Bulgaria-based BTC-e plunged $7.06, or 3.19%, to trade at $214.09, while prices on Singapore-based itBit declined $3.71, or 1.69%, to trade at $215.76.

According to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, prices of the crypto-currency shed $3.41, or 1.55%, to trade at $216.77. This index averages prices from the major exchanges.

In the meantime, euro-denominated Bitcoin prices Bitcoin (BTC/EUR) dropped €2.84, or 1.46%, to trade at €191.88 on U.S.-based Kraken Exchange.

Yuan-denominated Bitcoin prices on Shanghai-based BTC China retreated 21.71 yuan, or 1.56%, to trade at 1,347.47 yuan, while prices on Beijing-based OKCoin sank 27.79 yuan, or 2.02%, to trade at 1,348.71 yuan.

Throughout recent months, Bitcoin’s market cap has been on a firm decline, even though the virtual currency has been getting more popular with merchants and retailers, including PayPal, Expedia, Overstock.com and Dell.