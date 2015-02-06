Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls

A 230K rise in U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) accompanied by faster wage growth may heighten the appeal of the greenback and spur a short-term selloff in EUR/USD as it boosts expectations of seeing the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) normalize monetary policy in mid-2015.



What’s Expected:





Why Is This Event Important:



Indeed, a further improvement in labor dynamics may put increased pressure on the Fed to raise the benchmark interest rate sooner-rather-than-later, but the subdued outlook for inflation may prompt the central bank to further delay its normalization cycle as price/wage growth remains weak.



However, the rise in planned job-cuts paired with the slowdown in private-sector consumption may generate a weaker-than-expected NFP print, and a dismal employment report may generate a larger correction in EUR/USD as it drags on interest rate expectations.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bullish USD Trade: Job/Wage Growth Exceeds Market Expectations



Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EUR/USD

If market reaction favors a long dollar position, sell EUR/USD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit

Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Employment Report Disappoints

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade

Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction

EUR/USD Daily







Long-term outlook for EUR/USD remains bearish as the RSI retains the downward trend carried over from back in October 2013.



Interim Resistance: 1.1600 pivot to 1.6110 (61.8% expansion)



Interim Support: 1.1300 (161.8% expansion) to 1.1310 (100% expansion)

Impact that the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report has had on EUR/USD during the previous month

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) DEC 2014 01/09/2015 13:30 GMT 240K 252K -35 +25

EURUSD M5: 46 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event :





U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFPs) beat market forecasts as the economy added 252K jobs in December following an upwardly revised 353K expansion the month prior. At the same time, the unemployment rate narrowed more-than-expected to an annualized 5.6% to mark the lowest reading since August 2008. However, Average Hourly Earnings unexpectedly slowed to 1.7% during the same period amid forecasts for a 2.2% print, and the weakening outlook for inflation may push the Fed to further delay its normalization cycle as it struggles to achieve the 2% target for price growth. Nevertheless, the initial bullish reaction in the greenback was short-lived as EUR/USD worked its way back above the 1.1800 handle, with the pair ending the day at 1.1839.