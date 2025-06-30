Introducing Aletheia: The World’s First News-Driven, AI-Powered EA for MT5

🚀 Aletheia is almost here – and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Built from the ground up with an integrated custom AI agent, Aletheia is the first MT5 EA that doesn’t just follow the market — it understands it.

📡 Aletheia continuously monitors global news, detects major market-moving events, and delivers real-time trade setups based on macroeconomic reasoning. This is not another overfit technical strategy. It’s an automated decision-maker that thinks like a human analyst and trades with robotic precision.

🔍 Key Highlights:

✅ AI-Powered: Leverages a proprietary market reasoning agent developed in-house

✅ News-Driven: Tracks central banks, geopolitics, and macro catalysts

✅ Event-Aware Entries: Trades only when global context justifies it

✅ Zero Input: Fully automated and adapts to your broker with symbol mapping

✅ Built for Traders Who Think Differently: No indicators. No clutter. Just context.

📈 Real Trade Examples (Screenshots):

Here are 3 live-market setups Aletheia identified and executed during internal testing — all driven by real-world events, not indicators.

🟢 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)



📍 Entry: 128.52

🎯 Targets:

• TP1: 136.55 ✅

• TP2: 144.18 ✅

• TP3: 152.09 ⏳ (Still in play)

🟢 ENPH (Enphase Energy)



📍 Entry: 35.06

🎯 Targets:

• TP1: 38.57 ✅

• TP2: 42.09 ✅

• TP3: 45.62 ⏳ (Still in play)

🟢 MAR (Marriott International)





📍 Entry: 259.40

🎯 Targets:

• TP1: 268.52 ✅

• TP2: 274.49 ✅

• TP3: 281.89 ⏳ (Still in play)

Each position reflects Aletheia’s ability to reason through market-moving events, build conviction, and define multiple context-aware targets based on price structure — not guesswork.

Aletheia doesn’t follow signals. It generates them.

👤 Who Is It For?

Traders tired of black-box strategies

Analysts who understand the power of real-world context

Professionals who want smart automation, not just signals

📬 Want to learn how Aletheia reads news and generates trades?

Feel free to message me directly or comment below. Aletheia is currently in final testing and will be available on the MQL5 Market very soon.

Let’s build a smarter way to trade — together.

Stay tuned. ⚡



