All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts BTCUSD trading ideas charts 20 September 2014, 11:58 Ciprian Ioan Popa 0 227 Read more... Futures of bitcoin Files: btcusd_weeky_chart.jpg 137 kb #bitcoin, btcusd, btcusd charts, btcusd trading, btcusd trading ideas Source To add comments, please log in or register BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 37 0 Beyond Backtests: Building Robust Expert Advisors for Gold and Bitcoin Trading Systems 71 0 1 The Trading Data Revolution: What If Price Is Only One Percent of the Information? Analytics & Forecasts 52 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 175 0 Bitcoin Is Not Forex: Why Generic Trading Robots Underperform Trading Systems 68 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 135 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 06 – 10, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 132 0 Gold’s “Cross” Warning: Is It Too Early to Write Off XAU/USD Below $4,000? Analytics & Forecasts 85 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 12 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 23 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 29 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 23 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 30 0 1 What is the best day of the week to trade Apple? Statistics 32 0 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 15 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 22 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 22 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB