New product from Facebook - breaking news application

Facebook announced breaking news app by launching auto-play video ads format to third-party applications in its mobile ad network. This application will help to Facebook to attract more users to their network: users will only be able to send out links from websites they control.

This publication respond with mobile notifications that will immediately be sent to users, and Facebook commented about the possibility of such an application so we will be able to find out more soon.

Anyway Facebook has not released any official statement regarding to the app. The initial version of the app it seems takes into consideration the choice of users regarding the publications or topics they want to receive notifications from.

Facebook (FB) Stocks are retreating 1.76% to $92 on Wednesday as the social network struggles to bring in revenue from advertising in India. Compared to Google (GOOGL) which makes around $350 million from India - Facebook may bring in around $15 million only. "," Counterpoint Research analyst Neil Shah stated.