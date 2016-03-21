Taiwan Feb Export Orders Fall Less Than Forecast

Taiwan's export orders decreased at a slower-than-expected pace in February, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed Monday.



Export orders dipped 7.4 percent year-over-year in February, below economists' expectations for a 10.0 percent decline.



It was also slower than January's 12.4 percent plunge. The measure has been falling since April last year.



Orders for precision instruments, clocks and watches, musical instruments tumbled the most by 32.5 percent annually in February, followed by animal, vegetable products with 19.2 decline.



At the same time, bookings for footwear, headgear,umbrellas, articles of human hair and artificial flowers grew by 12.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, export orders slumped 19.1 percent in February.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

