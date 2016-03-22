Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises As Expected In February

Taiwan's unemployment rate increased for the fourth straight month in February, in line with expectations, figures from the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics, or DGBAS, showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 3.94 percent in February from 3.91 percent in the previous month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



The number of unemployed people grew to 461,000 in February from 458,000 in January. A Year ago, the jobless figure totaled 433,000.



The labor force participation rate came in at 58.72 percent in February, up from 58.67 percent in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose from 3.87 percent in the prior month to 3.95 percent in February.





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