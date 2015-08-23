Young and rich: Top 10 billionaires under 35

The world has one percent of the people which really made a lot of money in young age. Agency Wealth-X compiled a top list of billionaires under 35, where is dominated by male "technopreneurs" and features more than one college dropout.

For example, on the top spot - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, whose $41.6 billion net worth far outstrips the rest on the list. For two others in the top five the social networking site helped create massive fortunes too - for Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin. Their sites are worth $9.3 billion and $5.3 billion respectively, these guys was co-founders Facebook with Zuckerberg before pursuing other tech ventures.

The smash success of Airbnb puts three names on the list. Co-founders Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia each boast personal fortunes of about $3 billion thanks to the short-term apartment rentals site. Women also have two places among the top 10, led by Chinese real estate heiress Yang Huiyan at no. 3 with a net worth of $5.9 billion. America's youngest self-made female billionaire, 31-year old Elizabeth Holmes, generated her $4.5 billion fortune through biotech Theranos. And she didn't even need a college degree. Holmes left Stanford University at 19 with a plan to start her own company. Theranos founded in 2003.

Snapchat co-creator Evan Spiegel at just 25 years of age was the youngest person in the top 20 on 15th spot with a $1.9 billion. His popular messaging app has been preparing for an IPO after it rejected a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook in 2013.

Here's the top 10:



1. Mark Zuckerberg, $41.6 billion, Facebook

2. Dustin Moskovitz, $9.3 billion, Asana

3. Yang Huiyan, $5.9 billion, Country Garden Holdings

4. Eduardo Saverin, $5.3 billion, 99

5. Scott Duncan, $5 billion, Enterprise Product Partners

6. Elizabeth Holmes, $4.5 billion, Theranos

7. Nathan Blecharczyk, $3 billion, Airbnb

8. Brian Chesky, $3 billion, Airbnb

9. Joe Gebbia, $3 billion, Airbnb

10. Thomas Persson, $2.7 billion, Hennes & Mauritz