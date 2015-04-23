Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Reports 49.8% Operating Revenue Growth In Q1 2015

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606
According to TSMC, the company achieved operating revenue of NTD222.03 billion, which was about CNY42.25 billion, during the first quarter of 2015, representing a year-on-year increase of 49.8% and a slight decrease of 0.2% compared with the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, the company stated that its operating revenue in March 2015 was NTD72.269 billion, which was about CNY14.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 44.7% and an increase of 15.4% compared with the previous month.
Mark Liu, co-CEO of TSMC, revealed that the company may realize volume production of 10-nanometer production process at the end of 2016. As the manufacturing base of the 10-nanometer process, TSMC's plant in Central Taiwan Science Park will start construction in May 2015.
In addition, TSMC predicted its 16-nanometer process will realize volume production between the second quarter and the third quarter of 2015.
Meanwhile, the company stated that its operating revenue in March 2015 was NTD72.269 billion, which was about CNY14.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 44.7% and an increase of 15.4% compared with the previous month.
Mark Liu, co-CEO of TSMC, revealed that the company may realize volume production of 10-nanometer production process at the end of 2016. As the manufacturing base of the 10-nanometer process, TSMC's plant in Central Taiwan Science Park will start construction in May 2015.
In addition, TSMC predicted its 16-nanometer process will realize volume production between the second quarter and the third quarter of 2015.