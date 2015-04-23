Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Reports 49.8% Operating Revenue Growth In Q1 2015

According to TSMC, the company achieved operating revenue of NTD222.03 billion, which was about CNY42.25 billion, during the first quarter of 2015, representing a year-on-year increase of 49.8% and a slight decrease of 0.2% compared with the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the company stated that its operating revenue in March 2015 was NTD72.269 billion, which was about CNY14.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 44.7% and an increase of 15.4% compared with the previous month.



Mark Liu, co-CEO of TSMC, revealed that the company may realize volume production of 10-nanometer production process at the end of 2016. As the manufacturing base of the 10-nanometer process, TSMC's plant in Central Taiwan Science Park will start construction in May 2015.



In addition, TSMC predicted its 16-nanometer process will realize volume production between the second quarter and the third quarter of 2015.